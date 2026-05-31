Two Men Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder in 2024 Roadside Killing of Colin Hough Near Calgary

A jury convicted Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry of second-degree murder and armed robbery for the August 2024 shooting death of Colin Hough east of Calgary. The violent incident also injured another man and involved carjackings and arson. The guilty verdict brings a measure of closure to Hough's family as the convicted men face mandatory life sentences with parole eligibility to be determined by the court.

A Calgary court has delivered guilty verdicts in the 2024 roadside murder of Colin Hough , a 45-year-old Rocky View County employee. Arthur Penner , 37, and Elijah Strawberry , 29, were both found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery by a jury after 14 hours of deliberation.

The shooting occurred on August 6, 2024, on a rural road east of Calgary. Hough's wife, Laurie, embraced prosecutor Photini Popadatou, saying, I love you, after the verdict. The convictions stem from a violent encounter that also injured surveyor Matthew Andres. Andres testified that two men in a vehicle with a flat tire approached him; one shot him in the arm, demanded his keys, and pointed a gun at his head before Andres fled.

From a distance, Andres saw the two accused set their truck on fire and then shoot Hough as he arrived to investigate. Hough was hit three times and left on the road; his vehicle was stolen. Although Andres could not positively identify the attackers due to masks, other evidence linked the defendants. The men were acquitted of attempted murder charges by Justice Shane Parker.

Both face mandatory life sentences with 25 years before parole eligibility. The jury recommended parole ineligibility periods ranging from 10 to 25 years. Sentencing arguments are delayed pending Gladue reports and a forensic mental assessment for Strawberry; the process may not conclude until November. Trial evidence included dashcam video from a semi-trailer driver showing a figure collapse at the scene.

Forensics found a .45-calibre bullet where Hough fell and a nine-millimetre shell casing near Andres's wound site. Hough's vehicle was later found abandoned. Penner was arrested five days after the incident; Strawberry was captured a month later hiding on the O'Chiese First Nation. The case highlights the violent crime's impact on victims' families and the community's relief at the convictions.

The sentence will be determined following the completion of the requested reports and a hearing scheduled after October 16, 2026. This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 30, 2026, authored by Bill Graveland





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Second-Degree Murder Roadside Shooting Calgary Colin Hough Arthur Penner Elijah Strawberry Armed Robbery Matthew Andres Jury Verdict Life Sentence Gladue Report O'chiese First Nation Canadian Press Bill Graveland

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