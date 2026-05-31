Two men found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery in rural Alberta

Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry have been found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery for the fatal shooting of Colin Hough on a rural road near Calgary in August 2024.

Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry have been found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery for the fatal shooting of Colin Hough on a rural road near Calgary in August 2024.

Colin Hough died on Aug. 6, 2024, when he was shot on a rural road east of Calgary while working as a Rocky View County employee. Two men accused of killing a Good Samaritan in a rural roadside carjacking have been found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery, 24 hours after jury deliberations began.

When the trial at Calgary's Court of King's Bench began earlier this month, Strawberry and Penner also faced attempted murder charges but those were withdrawn mid-trial. The Crown's theory of the case was that Strawberry and Penner were driving a stolen truck when it got a flat tire on a rural road east of Calgary.

He testified that after the truck with the flat tire pulled over, someone in a mask got out, walked toward him and shot him in the arm before demanding his keys. Andres told the shooter that the keys were in his truck and said, Take it. He told jurors that he believed he was going to die. An excerpt of shooting victim Matthew Andres call to 911 while hiding and injured at a rural intersection north of Chestermere, Alta.

As the shooter walked away, Andres said he ran for his life. The shooter then drove Andres truck nose-down into a ditch. Andres watched helplessly as Colin Hough spotted the smoke and flames and pulled over in his Rocky View County truck. Video footage from a nearby semi-trailer driver captured a figure moving across the intersection and collapsing in the middle of the road.

Penner was arrested five days later. A month after warrants were issued, police found Strawberry hiding in a home on the O Chiese First Nation. Jurors heard evidence that DNA from items found at the scene and in Hough s stolen truck came back as a match to both Strawberry and Penner.

In her final arguments to the jury on Thursday, prosecutor Photini Papadatou acknowledged the case came down to the identity of the shooter and second person at the rural intersection and that the evidence is circumstantial, but she urged jurors to convict. It s the Crown s position that the offences before you involve two shooters, two guns, two stolen vehicles, two robberies, one death and both these men are responsible, said Popadatou.

Penner s lawyer, Alex Seaman pointed out that the jury had not heard any evidence as to who shot Andres or Hough. No one is able to tell you who did it in this case, said Seaman. This puzzle has too many missing pieces to reveal a reliable picture. You didn t hear any witness say that man was at that scene there s no photo lineups, no moment where someone pointed at Mr. Strawberry, said Snukal.

Meghan Grant is a justice affairs reporter. She has been covering courts, crime and stories of police accountability in southern Alberta for more than a decade. Send Meghan a story tip at meghan.grant@cbc.ca





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Arthur Penner Elijah Strawberry Colin Hough Second-Degree Murder Armed Robbery Rural Alberta

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