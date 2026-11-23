Satnam Dhillon and Rajdeep Singh face multiple charges including robbery and disguise with intent following a series of armed robberies at employment agencies in Brampton and Mississauga. Police recovered replica firearms and a stolen vehicle as losses totaled $53,000.

Two men are facing a serious array of criminal charges in connection with a string of armed robberies that targeted employment agencies across the Peel Region.

The incidents occurred earlier this year, spanning from April through August, causing significant distress to local business owners and staff. Satnam Dhillon, 31, and Rajdeep Singh, 21, have been identified as the primary suspects in these coordinated criminal activities. They are now confronting multiple charges that reflect the severity and repetitive nature of the crimes they are accused of committing. According to investigators from the Peel Regional Police, the suspects allegedly entered various employment agencies while wearing masks.

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This disguise was part of a calculated plan to conceal their identities while confronting staff members during the commission of these crimes. During these confrontations, the men brandished firearms and, in some specific instances, knives. The presence of such weapons created an atmosphere of fear and danger for the employees who were targeted during these brazen attacks. Following the intimidation of the staff, the suspects stole cash, gift cards, electronic devices, and other valuable property.

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Project Sega Investigation Reveals Total Losses

They then fled the area before authorities could intervene, leaving behind a trail of financial loss and disruption. The total financial losses resulting from these robberies have been calculated at $53,000. This sum represents the combined value of all stolen items and cash taken from the affected employment agencies throughout the region. As part of the ongoing investigation, which has been dubbed Project Sega, police officers worked diligently to trace the stolen goods and identify the perpetrators.

Their efforts led to the recovery of significant evidence linked to the case. Investigators successfully recovered two replica firearms that were used during the robberies. They also seized a stolen vehicle that was valued at approximately $30,000. These items have been secured as part of the evidence collection process.

Satnam Dhillon Faces Multiple Robbery Charges

Satnam Dhillon has been charged with multiple offences, including four counts of robbery. He also faces three counts of disguise with intent, which relates to the use of masks during the crimes to hide his identity from witnesses.

Additionally, Dhillon was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He also faces charges for possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking, indicating prior legal complications. Rajdeep Singh is facing similar serious charges in connection with the same series of events. He is accused of participating in the armed robberies alongside Dhillon, sharing responsibility for the crimes committed against the employment agencies.

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Police have released images of both suspects, showing Singh on the left and Dhillon on the right. These images were provided to help the public identify the individuals and to confirm their involvement in the investigation. The charges have not yet been proven in court, as the legal process is still ongoing.

Police Emphasize Vigilance Amidst Ongoing Investigation

However, the detailed account of events and the recovered evidence suggest a strong case against the two accused men. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by employment agencies in the region regarding security. Police continue to emphasize the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious activities to help prevent future crimes. Project Sega remains an active investigation as authorities gather further evidence and prepare for upcoming court proceedings.

The case serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with organized crime and the need for robust safety measures in the workplace.