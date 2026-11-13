Two Men Charged After Serious Assault on Nipissing First Nation

Anishinabek Police and OPP charge two men with aggravated assault and robbery following an incident in Garden Village. Victims and suspects remain key focus.

Anishinabek Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police have formally charged two men in connection with a serious assault investigation that has unfolded across multiple locations on Nipissing First Nation. The joint law enforcement effort began after a call for service was received in Garden Village on October 16, prompting an immediate response from local authorities who determined that a violent assault had likely taken place at that specific site.

Investigation Details and Police Actions

Following the initial response in Garden Village, investigators expanded their search and later secured a second crime scene located on Juniper Crescent, which they believe is directly connected to the original incident. This multi-site approach allowed law enforcement to gather comprehensive evidence regarding the events that transpired during that weekend, establishing a clear link between the two locations in their ongoing case file.

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On November 13, the Ontario Provincial Police issued a formal news release providing an update on the status of the victim involved in this violent encounter. Police confirmed that investigators have successfully identified the individual at the center of this case, although they emphasized that efforts are still actively continuing to locate the person to personally confirm their current state of well-being.

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Specific Charges Against Two Accused

Authorities have brought formal charges against a 35-year-old local man and a 37-year-old man from Toronto, who are now facing a significant list of criminal counts stemming from the incident. Both accused individuals have been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, reflecting the serious and premeditated nature of the alleged crimes.

In addition to the shared charges, the Toronto resident faces additional specific accusations related to public safety and legal compliance. This individual is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a previous probation order, which adds further complexity to the legal proceedings and potential sentencing outcomes for this defendant.

Court Schedule and Custody Status

Both accused men remain in police custody following their arrest and charging, and they are scheduled to make their first appearance in court in North Bay on November 18. This upcoming court date marks a critical procedural step in the judicial process, where the charges will likely be reviewed and preliminary matters concerning bail or continued detention will be addressed by the presiding judge.

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The Anishinabek Police are leading the ongoing investigation in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police, operating under the direct supervision of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. This collaborative framework ensures that all investigative resources are utilized effectively to pursue justice for the victim and hold the accused accountable for their alleged actions.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information that could assist investigators to come forward immediately. The public is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police directly at 1-888-310-1122 to share any relevant details that might help clarify the circumstances surrounding this serious assault.