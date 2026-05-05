Two Dead, Three Injured in Targeted Shooting at Texas Koreatown Shopping Center

A 69-year-old man shot five people at a Carrollton, Texas, shopping center, killing two, in what police describe as a targeted attack linked to a business relationship. The suspect was arrested after a brief chase, and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation.

CARROLLTON , Texas — A tragic shooting unfolded in Carrollton , Texas, on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and three others injured. The incident occurred at a shopping center in the city's Koreatown district, north of Dallas.

According to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, the attack was not random; the shooter had a prior business relationship with the victims. We are still investigating the motives behind this horrific act, Arredondo stated. The suspect, identified as 69-year-old Seung Han Ho, was apprehended after a brief foot chase approximately four miles away from the scene at a local grocery store. Authorities have not yet determined if Ho has legal representation.

Police were also seen at a nearby apartment complex where Ho was listed as a recent resident, though neighbors reported no familiarity with the name. Shortly after the shooting, heavily armed officers were seen moving through K Towne Plaza, a commercial hub in Carrollton's Koreatown. The area is known for its vibrant Korean community, which has grown significantly over the past two decades, thanks to substantial Korean investment.

Carrollton, with a population of 130,000, is home to more than 4,000 residents of Korean descent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city has become a cultural and economic center for the Korean diaspora in the Dallas metro area, featuring large retail stores like H Mart and a variety of Korean restaurants offering dishes from fried chicken to traditional desserts.

Additionally, Carrollton hosts numerous Korean churches, representing denominations from Baptist to Presbyterian. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with federal agencies, including the FBI, assisting local law enforcement. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they piece together the events leading up to the tragedy





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