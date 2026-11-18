Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigates fatal shooting at a Surrey, B.C. mall parking lot. Two victims identified as Garry Rehal and Sukhjeet Kaur amid organized crime probe.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officers are actively identifying two individuals fatally shot in a Surrey, British Columbia, parking lot earlier this week. Police responded to the scene near 88 Avenue and 124 Street around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, discovering two victims with fatal gunshot wounds.

Victims Identified in Shooting Probe

The first victim was identified as 23-year-old Gaganpreet Rehal, who was also known as Garry. Rehal resided in Surrey and had previous police interactions for weapons and firearms offences, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The second victim is Sukhjeet Kaur, a 24-year-old woman who resided in Delta. Authorities noted she had limited known contacts in Canada.

Also read Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School Evacuated After Threats in Surrey

Targeted Incident With Crime Indicators

A four-door sedan was reported burning nearby less than 15 minutes after the shooting. Investigators believe this vehicle was involved in the homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team described the event as a targeted incident with indicators of organized crime.

Advertisement

Police Pursue Accountability for Deaths

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong stated that the shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon. Extensive work is underway as investigators pursue all available leads to identify and hold those responsible accountable. Authorities are identifying the victims in an attempt to advance the investigation.

Call For Witness Information And Video

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is urged to call 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.gc.ca. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police continue to seek public assistance in solving this violent incident that occurred in the parking lot of a Surrey mall.