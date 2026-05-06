Two Dead in Gatineau Highrise Fire, Police Launch Investigation

A deadly fire in a downtown Gatineau highrise leaves two people dead and displaces 30 residents, with police now leading the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters in Gatineau, Quebec, responded to a devastating fire in a downtown highrise early Wednesday morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The incident occurred on the fourth floor of a 16-storey building near the north end of rue Laurier, prompting a swift and large-scale emergency response .

Around 2 a.m., firefighters were alerted to the blaze, which quickly escalated, requiring the deployment of approximately 40 firefighters to bring the situation under control. The fire not only claimed two lives but also displaced about 30 residents, forcing them to evacuate their homes as the flames spread through the building.

The severity of the incident has led to the involvement of Gatineau police, who have taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the fire and any potential factors that may have contributed to the tragedy. Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the building, and emergency services worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of all occupants.

The community has been left in shock, with many residents expressing their condolences to the families of the victims and their gratitude to the first responders who risked their lives to contain the fire. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

This incident has raised concerns about fire safety in highrise buildings, prompting calls for stricter regulations and more frequent inspections to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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