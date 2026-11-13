Two Charged With 16 Fraud Offences Over $11,000 Taken From Cedar Outreach Society

Two Abbotsford suspects face 16 fraud and forgery offences over forged cheques that allegedly took more than $11,000 from a B.C. non-profit that supports people facing homelessness.

Two people are facing 16 fraud and forgery-related offences in Abbotsford, British Columbia, after an investigation into more than $11,000 allegedly stolen from the Cedar Outreach Society, a non-profit group. The Abbotsford Police Department announced the case in a news release issued on a Friday. Police identified the suspects as Matthew Wittick, 42, and Kristina Warkentin, 41.

The investigation began on June 18, 2025, after a representative of the Cedar Outreach Society identified irregularities while reviewing the organization's financial records. Investigators said the money was taken through forged and falsified cheques, and the total loss exceeded $11,000.

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How Cedar Outreach Society Funds Were Allegedly Diverted

Police say several cheques issued by the society were altered and deposited into bank accounts not associated with the organization. The alleged activity took place between February and September 2025.

The Cedar Outreach Society supports people struggling with poverty, homelessness and substance use. Because its funds are meant for these services, investigators treated the alleged theft as a direct loss to vulnerable residents as well as to the organization itself.

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Matthew Wittick and Kristina Warkentin face a combined total of 16 fraud and forgery-related offences. Court records show that both were charged on Oct. 23 and subsequently released from custody.

The charges range from using a forged document to fraud under $5,000. Each charge is an allegation, and the suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police Warn of Harm to Abbotsford Non-Profit Services

Sgt. Paul Walker said the impact of cases like this on the non-profit sector extends far beyond a balance sheet and into the wider community. His statement focused on the people who rely on charities for basic support.

Walker said in a statement that every dollar lost can reduce the ability of organizations like the Cedar Outreach Society to provide essential housing supports and homelessness prevention services to some of Abbotsford's most vulnerable residents.

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Walker also said that these offences undermine public trust and divert resources away from the people who need them most. His comments placed the financial loss in the context of services that depend on donations and funding remaining secure.

Court Date Set for Wittick and Warkentin

Matthew Wittick and Kristina Warkentin are scheduled to appear in court in Abbotsford on Nov. 16. The court date is the next formal step in the case following their October charges.

The case moved from an internal review by the Cedar Outreach Society to a police investigation that produced 16 offences against the two suspects. Police did not describe any further charges in the news release, so the scheduled court appearance is the next known development.