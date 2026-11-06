Two Charged After Calgary Assault Left Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

Calgary police charged two men with robbery and aggravated assault following a violent incident near Saddletowne CTrain Station on October 16 that left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police have officially laid criminal charges against two individuals following a violent assault that resulted in life-threatening injuries for a male victim. The incident occurred late Friday afternoon near a major transit hub, prompting a swift police response and subsequent arrests. Authorities are now seeking to ensure public safety as the legal proceedings against the accused move forward.

The Incident Details and Location

The altercation took place at 218 Saddletowne Circle N.E., a location situated in close proximity to the Saddletowne CTrain Station. Police report that the event unfolded at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. This specific address is a high-traffic area due to its connection with public transit infrastructure, raising concerns among local commuters and residents about safety in the vicinity.

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Allegations of Robbery and Assault

According to police statements, two men approached the victim with the alleged intent to retrieve documented evidence from him. During this encounter, the victim was reportedly robbed and then subjected to multiple assaults. The violence escalated significantly when the victim was struck by a vehicle. Investigators have clarified that the driver of the vehicle was not involved in the attack and simply did not see the man on the ground.

Charges Filed Against Accused Men

Law enforcement announced on Friday that a 34-year-old man has been charged with robbery in direct connection to the incident. Simultaneously, a 25-year-old individual has been charged with aggravated assault. These charges reflect the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim and the violent nature of the encounter. Both accused individuals are scheduled to make their first court appearance later this month to face these serious criminal allegations.

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Public Safety and Investigation Status

Calgary police continue to emphasize the seriousness of this crime and encourage any witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward. The department has provided a direct hotline for citizens to call at 403-266-1234 for any details that may aid the ongoing investigation. Additionally, community members are urged to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers to protect their identity while assisting law enforcement.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

As the two men prepare for their upcoming court dates, the focus remains on the judicial process and the potential consequences they will face. The charges of robbery and aggravated assault carry significant penalties, reflecting the gravity of causing life-threatening injuries. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of public vigilance and the collaborative effort between police and citizens in maintaining community safety.