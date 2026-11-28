Prabhjot Nagra and Gurwinder Singh face multiple charges following a shooting at a Brampton restaurant on Oct. 10. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a firearm discharge. Details on the arrests and charges are provided below.

Prabhjot Nagra and Gurwinder Singh have been formally charged in connection with a violent incident involving an assault and firearm discharge at a restaurant in Brampton. The incident occurred late in the evening on October 10, triggering a rapid police response to the commercial area near the intersection of Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Peel Regional Police officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. upon receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, first responders located a victim who had sustained injuries during the altercation. Authorities confirmed that the injuries were not life-threatening, but the nature of the violence involved a deadly weapon discharged within the premises.

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Incident Details and Victim Status

Investigations revealed that the victim was struck in the head with a firearm during a confrontation inside the establishment. The discharge of the weapon occurred within the restaurant, raising serious safety concerns for patrons and staff present at the time. Police determined that the use of the firearm was directly linked to the physical assault that took place during the dispute.

The non-life-threatening status of the victim's head injuries suggests immediate medical intervention was successful. However, the use of a firearm in such a public space underscores the severity of the criminal charges that would eventually be laid against the suspects involved in the altercation.

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Arrests and Specific Charges Filed

Prabhjot Nagra was arrested by Peel Police on November 5, followed by the arrest of Gurwinder Singh on November 11. The timeline of the arrests indicates a thorough investigation was conducted to identify all individuals involved in the shooting incident. Both men now face a significant number of criminal charges related to the events of October 10.

Prabhjot Nagra is charged with discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Additional charges against Nagra include assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, and failure to comply with a recognizance. These charges reflect the multiple legal violations stemming from the incident.

Gurwinder Singh faces distinct but equally serious charges of assault and uttering threats to cause death. The legal proceedings for both individuals will address the specific actions attributed to them during the altercation. The charges indicate that prosecutors are treating the incident as a serious breach of public safety and personal security.

Location and Community Impact

The incident took place at a restaurant located near the busy intersection of Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard in Brampton. This area is a well-known commercial hub, and the occurrence of a firearm discharge in such a location has significant implications for local community safety. The proximity to major roads means the incident was visible and disruptive to the surrounding neighborhood.

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Peel Police emphasized the seriousness of firearm offenses in public spaces. The charges against Nagra and Singh serve as a clear indication of the legal consequences for using weapons in commercial establishments. The community can expect increased scrutiny and enforcement in areas prone to such altercations.

Legal Process and Next Steps

Both Prabhjot Nagra and Gurwinder Singh are now subject to the Canadian legal system regarding these charges. The specific counts, including dangerous possession of a weapon and uttering threats, will be adjudicated in court. The legal process will determine the final outcomes for each defendant based on the evidence presented.

Victims of such incidents are often provided with resources and support during the legal proceedings. The resolution of these cases will set a precedent for how similar firearm-related disputes are handled in Brampton. The community will await the court dates and final judgments to see the culmination of the police investigation.