Two Candidates Battle for Leadership of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Amidst Arctic Development

As Canada prioritizes Arctic development, two contenders vie for the presidency of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the organization representing Canada's Inuit. This election takes place at a critical juncture, with the new leader tasked with advocating for Inuit communities amidst major projects and national security concerns.

Two contenders are vying to lead Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national organization representing Canada 's Inuit, at a time when the Arctic and major projects are at the forefront of the federal government's agenda. Natan Obed, who has been ITK president since 2015, and Kevin Kablutsiak, a former CBC radio host with senior experience in Arctic organizations and companies, are seeking the presidency. ITK represents 70,000 Inuit, mostly residing in Canada 's North.

Over the past decade, ITK has gained political influence, frequently collaborating with the Liberal government to address Inuit concerns. The new president will face the challenge of advocating for Inuit communities as the federal government pursues its Building Canada Act projects, including Arctic defense initiatives, and implements its Arctic foreign policy.During a recent meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, Mr. Obed expressed confidence that projects under Bill C-5 would adhere to the modern treaties signed by all four Inuit regions, which outline specific consultation processes for development on their lands. Inuit communities grapple with numerous challenges, including overcrowded housing and food insecurity. Furthermore, the organization highlights a concerning suicide rate for young Inuit men, 40 times higher than the national average. Gary Wilson, chair of the political science department at the University of Northern British Columbia, emphasizes the significance of this election for Inuit. He states that the North, particularly the Arctic, is poised for future development, both military and economic, and hopes Inuit will be actively involved in discussions surrounding these projects. Unlike other Indigenous groups, all Inuit have comprehensive land-claim agreements, known as modern treaties, upheld by regional Inuit organizations. These organizations' heads sit on ITK's board and will vote for the next president, alongside two delegates designated by each region and the national body's vice-president. The vote will take place during ITK's September 18th annual general meeting. During this event, each candidate will address the voters before their ballots are cast.Mr. Obed, who won by acclamation in 2021, initially stated he wouldn't seek a fourth term but has since reconsidered. He believes his experience is crucial as the Arctic gains national prominence. Mr. Obed aims to address issues such as eliminating tuberculosis in Inuit communities, where the eradication goal has been delayed. He also prioritizes closing socio-economic gaps. A primary concern for ITK is ensuring that decisions regarding Arctic defense and infrastructure projects actively involve Inuit as partners, recognizing their realities and concerns. Mr. Kablutsiak, on the other hand, intends to build upon Mr. Obed's achievements. He plans a listening tour across four regions within his first 100 days in office, visiting as many communities as possible. He emphasizes a bottom-up approach, prioritizing work based on community needs. Mr. Kablutsiak also stresses the importance of Inuit inclusion in defense and major project decisions. Okalik Eegeesiak, with experience in various Inuit organizations, including the international Inuit Circumpolar Council, highlights the need for Arctic sovereignty to translate into increased investments in communities rather than solely focusing on military buildup





