Two Canadian Soldiers Discharged After Alberta Fire Tragedy

Two soldiers injured in the deadly Canadian Forces Base Wainwright grass fire have been discharged from hospital. DND confirms four others transferred for family support.

Two soldiers who sustained injuries during a catastrophic fire at an Alberta military base have been discharged from hospital, according to new updates from the Department of National Defence. This latest development occurs nearly two weeks after a fierce wind-driven grass fire swept through Canadian Forces Base Wainwright during a routine training exercise.

The Department of National Defence also announced that four of the 25 soldiers who remain hospitalized have been relocated to medical centers in British Columbia and Ontario. This strategic move ensures that these injured personnel can receive specialized treatment in facilities located closer to their families, providing essential emotional and logistical support during their recovery.

Also read Two helicopters collide near Everest base camp, killing Indian tourist and injuring two

The Wainwright Base Tragedy Details

The fires erupted on Oct. 17, killing four soldiers and leaving 39 others wounded, many of whom suffered serious burns. At the time of the initial reports, officials stated that 13 of the injured individuals were in critical condition. Since that date, a total of 14 soldiers have now been released from the hospital, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing medical response to this disaster.

Official Responses and Support Services

In a news release addressing the families and the wider military community, officials emphasized that the path to healing will vary significantly for each affected individual. The statement noted that recovery will look different for each injured person and their family, acknowledging that some may face a long journey ahead.

Advertisement

However, the Department of National Defence stressed that no one will face this difficult process in isolation. Ongoing support and services remain available to injured personnel, their families, and all Canadian Armed Forces members as they continue to navigate the profound effects of this tragedy. The release highlighted the military's commitment to providing comprehensive care throughout the recovery phase.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Steps

Three separate investigations are currently underway to determine the exact causes and circumstances surrounding the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. These inquiries are critical for understanding how the wind conditions and training protocols interacted to create such a dangerous situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. The findings from these investigations will likely inform future safety regulations and training procedures for military exercises involving controlled burns or similar operations.