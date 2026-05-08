Two B.C. universities warn of Canvas learning software cyber breach affecting students' personal information

The University of B.C. and Simon Fraser University, B.C.'s two biggest universities by student enrolment, say a cyber breach of the Canvas learning software could affect students' personal information. B.C.'s two biggest universities are among thousands of learning institutions warning of a cyber breach involving Canvas software. The breach could involve names, email addresses, student ID numbers and messages among Canvas users.

The University of B.C. and Simon Fraser University , B.C.

's two biggest universities by student enrolment, say a cyber breach of the Canvas learning software could affect students' personal information. B.C.

's two biggest universities are among thousands of learning institutions warning of a cyber breach involving Canvas software. The University of British Columbia (UBC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) are among thousands of learning institutions around the world that say a cyber breach of the Canvas learning software could affect students' personal information.

A UBC network status page said on Thursday afternoon that any students still logged in to the software should log out until they're notified it's safe to access the software again. The network status page said that the university first became aware of a 'cyber-related incident' involving Instructure, Canvas's U.S.-based parent company, late Tuesday afternoon. An SFU spokesperson said around 9,000 learning institutions around the world have been affected by the 'systems breach.

' Information that may have been involved includes names, email addresses, student ID numbers and messages among Canvas users. Data breaches, hacks and ransomware attacks seem to be in the news more often. But cybersecurity experts say there are helpful steps you can take to protect yourself in the wake of a data breach, and to prepare for the next time it happens.

We recommend that faculty, staff, and students continue to be vigilant against phishing and follow best practices for protecting their accounts and data, including using strong passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication where available. CBC News has reached out to Instructure for this story, as well as the student unions at UBC and SFU





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University Of B.C. Simon Fraser University Canvas Learning Software Cyber Breach Personal Information Learning Institutions Instructure Canvas's U.S.-Based Parent Company Systems Breach Data Breaches Hacks Ransomware Attacks Phishing Best Practices Strong Passwords Multi-Factor Authentication

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