Toronto police arrested two Hamilton men following a failed home break-in and high-speed crash in East York. One suspect remains at large as investigators release a photo and description of the third individual.

Toronto police have released a photo and updated description of a third suspect who remains at large following a dangerous series of events in East York this weekend.

The incident began on Saturday night in the Broadview North neighbourhood, specifically near the intersection of Broadview and Cosburn avenues. Officers were called to the area just before 9 p.m. in response to reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a private residence. Investigators allege that three suspects attempted to force entry into the home while the homeowner was inside. The homeowner managed to avoid injury but chased the suspects as they fled the property toward a nearby parked vehicle.

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One suspect allegedly drove the getaway vehicle at a high rate of speed, attempting to escape the immediate area. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a nearby store. Following the collision, all three suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the scene. Police confirmed that two of the suspects were located nearby shortly after the crash.

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Charges Filed Against Two Suspects

Both individuals were taken into custody without further incident. Liban Mohammed, age 19, and a resident of Hamilton, has been charged with criminal harassment. He also faces charges for attempt break and enter into a dwelling and dangerous operation of a conveyance. Dontae Kerr, age 20, who is also from Hamilton, has been charged with criminal harassment.

Kerr additionally faces charges for attempt break and enter into a dwelling and disguise with intent. These allegations have not yet been tested in court as the legal process proceeds. Both accused individuals were scheduled to appear in bail court on Sunday. Police continue to search for the third suspect involved in the break-in.

Details Of The At Large Suspect

This individual is described as being between 18 and 22 years of age. They are estimated to weigh between 140 and 160 pounds with a slim build. The suspect is described as having a light complexion and a large nose. He was last seen wearing all black clothing when the chase ended.

The investigation is ongoing and remains a top priority for investigators. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately. Residents can call Toronto police at 416-808-5500 with any relevant tips. No injuries were reported for the homeowner or the public during the event.

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The store involved in the crash was not specified beyond being located in the area.