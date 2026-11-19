RCMP charged two men following a violent incident on Cold Lake First Nations involving arson, shooting, and multiple arrests on the neighboring Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

Two men are facing serious criminal charges after a violent incident involving a shooting and an arson fire on the Cold Lake First Nations in east-central Alberta. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP) confirmed that suspects were apprehended and charged following a multi-day investigation that began on Monday morning.

Arson Incident and Victim Rescue Details

A man remains in stable condition at a hospital after being shot and dragged from a burning home on the Cold Lake First Nations earlier this week. The incident occurred on Monday morning when witnesses discovered that the residence had been deliberately set on fire. A local witness intervened to save the victim, pulling the wounded man from the dangerous environment before emergency services arrived.

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The injured individual was transported to a medical facility by STARS Air Ambulance. Police reports indicate that the man is currently in stable condition. The deliberate nature of the fire, combined with the shooting, prompted an immediate and extensive response from law enforcement agencies in the region.

Mass Arrests and Evidence Seizures

Law enforcement officers moved quickly to track down suspects involved in the incident, leading to a significant law enforcement operation later on the same day. Officers located several suspects on the neighboring Elizabeth Métis Settlement, resulting in eleven arrests. These rapid actions allowed police to secure the scene and begin gathering critical evidence.

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During the operation, investigators recovered a stolen vehicle and a firearm. The search for evidence continued into Tuesday, when police executed search warrants on multiple properties within the settlement and the Municipal District of Bonnyville. These warrant executions led to the seizure of a second firearm, strengthening the case against the individuals involved.

Specific Charges and Suspect Details

As a direct result of this thorough investigation, police have formally charged two men with various serious offenses. A 41-year-old man from Cold Lake First Nations is facing eight charges. These include attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and arson with disregard for human life.

A second suspect, a 37-year-old man from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement, faces five charges. His legal issues include aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a weapon. Both individuals have been taken into custody and are being held under strict legal supervision pending their court appearances.

Court Schedule and Regional Context

Both charged men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Cold Lake court on Wednesday. The City of Cold Lake, which is located five kilometers north of the First Nations reserve, serves as the judicial hub for these proceedings. The location is situated approximately 235 kilometers northeast of Edmonton, highlighting the remote nature of the region where the incident occurred.

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This incident has drawn significant attention due to the severity of the charges and the large number of arrests made during the initial response. The involvement of both the Cold Lake First Nations and the Elizabeth Métis Settlement underscores the cross-jurisdictional cooperation required in such cases. Legal proceedings are now set to determine the outcome of these serious allegations against the two suspects.