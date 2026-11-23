Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snyder Jr. were convicted in July for the December 2023 killings of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand in Dominica. They are set to be sentenced Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Two Americans convicted of murdering Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand in Dominica are scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

A family spokesperson confirmed the sentencing date. Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snyder Jr. were found guilty in July of killing the couple in December 2023. The victims bodies were discovered in a burned-out vehicle near a luxury eco-resort they owned on the Caribbean island. The couple was reported missing before the grim discovery.

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Road Dispute Preceded Murder Conviction

Court documents show Langlois had been involved in a years-long dispute with Lehrer over access to a road leading to the resort. Lehrer was denied bail after his arrest on charges related to the killings. He was photographed leaving court in Roseau, Dominica, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Snyder also faced charges in the case.

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Both men were ultimately convicted of murder. Langlois founded Montreal-based SoftImage, whose 3-D animation technology was used in Hollywood blockbusters including Jurassic Park. The company became a major player in the visual effects industry. Its technology helped reshape modern filmmaking.

In a statement shared last week by family spokesperson Sylvie Deslauriers, Langlois mother said her son ashes were recently returned to Canada. The return of the ashes allowed her to finally bury him nearly three years after the killings. The family had waited for closure through the legal process. The sentencing hearing is expected to bring a measure of finality to a case that has spanned multiple years and jurisdictions.

Victims Operated Caribbean Eco-Resort

The couple had been living in Dominica where they operated their eco-resort. Their deaths shocked friends, family and the local community. The case drew attention in Canada and Dominica because of Langlois profile in the technology and film industries. SoftImage was later acquired by Microsoft.

Its legacy lives on in modern animation and visual effects software. Lehrer and Snyder were both convicted after a trial that examined the dispute over road access and the circumstances of the couple disappearance and death. The burned-out vehicle was found near the resort property. Authorities treated the case as a homicide from early in the investigation.

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Monday sentencing will determine the sentences for both men. The family spokesperson said the sentencing is set to proceed. The couple loved ones have waited through months of legal proceedings since the July convictions. The return of Langlois ashes to Canada marked an emotional milestone for his mother.

Rare Violent Crime in Dominica

She said she could finally bury him after nearly three years. The family statement was shared by Deslauriers, who has served as a spokesperson. The murders of Langlois and Marchand remain a rare and high-profile case in Dominica. The island nation rarely sees such violent crimes involving foreign residents.

The couple had been well known in the eco-tourism community there. Court documents outlining the road dispute provided key context during the trial. The conflict had persisted for years before the killings. Prosecutors argued it was central to the motive.

Sentence Hearing Set for Monday

Lehrer and Snyder now face sentencing in Dominica. The hearing is set for Monday. The family continues to seek closure as the legal process nears its end.