Twin Stacks Golf Club: Where History Meets the Fairway

Discover Twin Stacks Golf Club in Coniston, Ontario, a nine-hole course with a rich history on the site of a former smelter. Known for its walkability and hospitality, it now also features an 18-hole disc golf course, hosting national tournaments.

Nestled in the hills of Coniston, Ontario, just a short drive from Sudbury, Twin Stacks Golf Club offers a unique blend of natural beauty and local history.

The course occupies the grounds of the former Coniston Smelter, a relic of the region's industrial past. Opened in 1997 as a nine-hole layout, it has become a beloved destination for golfers of all skill levels. The signature first hole features elevated tee decks that provide a breathtaking panoramic view of the entire course, with the iconic Coniston smokestacks standing tall in the background.

These stacks, built in the 1950s, are the club's namesakes and a constant reminder of the area's heritage. The par-35 course includes six par 4s, two par 3s, and one par 5, offering a balanced challenge that requires the use of every club in the bag. Despite its compact size, the course is known for its walkability and hospitality, with most rounds taking only two to two and a half hours.

This makes it ideal for casual golfers, beginners, and experienced players looking for a quick but satisfying round. The friendly atmosphere and scenic setting have made Twin Stacks a reader favorite in Sudbury.com's annual poll for several years. In response to growing demand, the club added an 18-hole disc golf course last year, which has been a resounding success. The disc golf course winds through the same scenic property, offering a different kind of challenge for enthusiasts.

Organizations like Nickel City Disc Golf have embraced the new addition, and the club is now preparing to host a national tournament, the Nickel City Open, over Labour Day weekend. Hundreds of players from across Canada are expected to compete in the two-day event on September 5 and 6. The disc golf course has attracted visitors from as far as Southern Ontario, boosting the local economy and cementing Twin Stacks as a premier destination for both traditional and disc golf.

Philippe Nave, a representative of the club, notes that the decision to add disc golf was based on years of consideration, and the positive response has exceeded expectations. The tournaments held in 2025 drew large crowds and showcased the course's versatility and appeal. Beyond the fairways and greens, Twin Stacks Golf Club is a place where stories are made and shared. Golfers gather after rounds to reminisce about their best shots and near misses, often planning their next visit.

The course's history is deeply intertwined with the smelter that once operated on the site, and the land itself holds tales of industrial transformation and community resilience. Today, the green space is a hub of recreation and relaxation, offering a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether you are a seasoned golfer or a first-timer, Twin Stacks provides an accessible and enjoyable experience.

The club continues to evolve, adding new amenities and events to serve its growing community. For more information or to book a tee time, visit TwinStacks.ca. This article was sponsored by Twin Stacks Golf Club, a 2025 Sudbury.com Reader Favourite





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Twin Stacks Golf Club Coniston Ontario Golf Course Disc Golf Nickel City Open

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