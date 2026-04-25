Twillingate Launches Inaugural Iceberg Festival – Bergy Days

Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador, will host its first Bergy Days – Twillingate Iceberg Festival on May 8-9, celebrating the start of iceberg season with music, food, culture, and community events. The festival aims to showcase the town’s identity as the ‘Iceberg Capital of the World’ and support local businesses.

Twillingate , Newfoundland and Labrador, is preparing to launch its inaugural Bergy Days – Twillingate Iceberg Festival on May 8th and 9th, officially signaling the commencement of the iceberg viewing season.

While the majestic presence of icebergs is never a certainty – these natural wonders operate on their own timeline – the festival is designed as a vibrant celebration of the season’s anticipated arrival and the unique coastal lifestyle that defines Twillingate. The event promises a rich tapestry of experiences, encompassing live musical performances, diverse culinary offerings, captivating cultural storytelling, and engaging outdoor activities, all deeply interwoven with Twillingate’s heritage and its profound connection to the North Atlantic Ocean.

The festival’s programming is meticulously crafted to highlight the talents and passions within the local community. Attendees can anticipate performances by accomplished local musicians, savor delectable creations from the region’s finest home cooks, and discover unique handcrafted items from skilled local artisans, all showcased along the picturesque beach and within a bustling market setting. Local businesses, including shops and restaurants, will extend a warm welcome to both returning visitors and those experiencing Twillingate’s charm for the first time.

Suzanne White, the Executive Director of the festival, emphasized this community focus, stating that the event is a platform to celebrate the people who make Twillingate special. The festival’s opening night will feature a special iceberg-themed movie night, setting the stage for a full day of activities on the following day.

This includes the daring polar dip for the brave, a competitive cooking contest showcasing local culinary skills, an all-day market brimming with local goods, a magical lantern parade illuminating the evening, a hands-on pottery workshop for creative expression, and a heartwarming community bonfire accompanied by live music, fostering a sense of togetherness and celebration. Strategically located along the renowned Iceberg Alley, Twillingate has earned the prestigious title of “The Iceberg Capital of the World” and is widely recognized as one of the premier destinations globally for iceberg viewing.

The Bergy Days festival is intended to further solidify this international reputation while simultaneously showcasing the rich culture, artistic creativity, and strong community spirit that are hallmarks of the town. White clarified that the festival’s scope extends beyond simply observing icebergs.

It’s about acknowledging the start of a special season, providing enjoyable activities for visitors while they await the arrival of the icebergs, and crucially, offering support to the local businesses and residents who contribute to the unique character of Twillingate. The festival aims to be a sustainable event that benefits the entire community, fostering economic growth and strengthening local bonds.

Organizers are optimistic that Bergy Days will become an annual tradition, attracting visitors from around the world and cementing Twillingate’s position as a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and cultural explorers alike. The event is a testament to the town’s resilience, its connection to the natural world, and its commitment to celebrating its unique identity





NTVNewsNL / 🏆 54. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Twillingate Iceberg Festival Newfoundland Icebergs Tourism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ritchie leads Braves over Nationals in first career start as Atlanta stays hotJR Ritchie allowed a home run to James Wood on his first major league pitch, then rebounded to allow one more run over seven innings and lead the Atlanta Braves over the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Thursday for their eighth win in nine games.

Read more »

Calgary Expo brings hobbits, superheroes and wizards to BMO CentreSuperheroes, zombies and wizards are converging in Calgary as the city kicks off its annual four-day festival celebrating all things pop culture.

Read more »

Toronto Makes World Cup Fan Festival Free After BacklashToronto City Council has reversed its decision to charge a $10 entry fee for the World Cup fan festival, opting instead for free general admission. The change comes after concerns were raised about affordability and accessibility. The festival will offer both free and premium ticket options.

Read more »

As anniversary approaches, first responders reflect on impact of Lapu Lapu Day tragedyFor police and paramedics who were first on scene at the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy in Vancouver last April 26, the carnage was almost impossible to comprehend. Eleven festival-goers were dead and dozens more lay injured on the street.

Read more »

Skenes perfect into 7th, Griffin hits first first career homer in Pirates win over BrewersPaul Skenes had a perfect game into the seventh inning, Konnor Griffin hit his first career home run on his 20th birthday and drove in three runs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 on Friday night.

Read more »

Junction North Documentary Film Festival Announces WinnersThe 10th edition of Junction North, Sudbury Indie Cinema’s annual documentary film festival, concluded with the announcement of its award winners. The festival showcased 31 films and awarded prizes in various categories, including Best of Fest, Audience Choice, and Jury Prizes for both Canadian and International features, mid-lengths, and short films.

Read more »