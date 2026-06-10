Twelve Killed in Johannesburg Mass Shooting; Police Hunt Multiple Suspects

A late-night mass shooting in an informal settlement near Johannesburg left twelve dead and nine wounded. Police suspect a group of over ten attackers who fled in a minibus; the motive is unknown amid concerns about illegal mining gang violence.

Johannesburg was shaken by a brutal mass shooting late Tuesday night, resulting in the deaths of twelve individuals and injuries to at least nine others.

According to police statements, more than ten suspects arrived in a minibus at an informal settlement in the Cleveland suburb and began firing indiscriminately at residents. The assailants moved through the area, attacking multiple locations before escaping in the same vehicle. Victims included nine men and three women; eleven died at the scene while the twelfth succumbed in the hospital. Authorities have launched a manhunt but made no arrests, and the motive remains unknown.

Informal settlements, characterized by unplanned shacks, are common in South Africa and often linked to crime. This incident follows recent high-profile mass shootings in the country, including two in December that killed over twenty people, sometimes tied to illegal mining syndicates. Cleveland is known as a hotspot for such illicit activity, suggesting possible connections to organized criminal groups.

The recurrence of such attacks underscores persistent security challenges in vulnerable communities and the need for comprehensive interventions to address underlying social and economic drivers. The Associated Press continues to monitor developments in this ongoing investigation





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Johannesburg Shooting Mass Shooting South Africa Informal Settlement Illegal Mining

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