Twelve Children Hospitalized After Electrical Incident at Cultus Lake Waterpark

Technical Safety B.C. has found electrical non-compliances at Cultus Lake Waterpark after an incident left twelve children with burn injuries. The park remains closed as the investigation continues.

An electrical incident at Cultus Lake Waterpark in Chilliwack, British Columbia, resulted in twelve children being hospitalized on Monday, June 16, 2026. Technical Safety B.C.

(TSBC), the independent regulator overseeing the investigation, has identified "electrical non-compliances" at the site. The waterpark remains closed as a safety precaution. According to TSBC vice-president of operations Kate Parker, preliminary information suggests that multiple guests in a water slide queuing area received electrical shocks after contacting a metal railing. The affected slide is the Zero to 60 Raceway, a five-lane racing slide.

Witness accounts describe victims being unable to let go due to the electrical current. Two of the injured children were airlifted to hospital; their condition was initially described as serious but stable. One mother reported her 12-year-old son was released after two days of treatment but faces potential long-term health risks, including kidney damage. Investigators are focusing on a recently installed lighting system at cabanas near the slide as a possible factor.

TSBC confirmed that the park had the required permits and passed a season-opening inspection, but "multiple non-compliances" were found during the current probe. The waterpark has stated it is cooperating with investigators and will stay closed until regulators confirm it is safe to reopen. School districts have been promised refunds for cancelled field trips





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Cultus Lake Waterpark Electrical Incident Technical Safety B.C. Child Injuries Waterpark Safety

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