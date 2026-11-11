Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel ask CRTC to order Rogers to share Monday NHL games for free

Three TV providers accuse Rogers of anti-competitive conduct and inflated bills over exclusive Monday night NHL streaming on Sportsnet Plus, asking the CRTC to intervene.

Cogeco Inc., Eastlink and SaskTel are asking Canada's broadcasting regulator to order Rogers Communications Inc. to immediately offer Monday night NHL games to independent distributors for free, ensuring parity with Rogers' own offering.

The request came in a letter submitted to the CRTC on Tuesday. The three rival television providers accuse Rogers of violating competition rules and inflating Canadian sports fans' bills by moving Monday night hockey broadcasts exclusively to its Sportsnet Plus streaming service for the current NHL season. The providers say fans must pay a 12.99 dollar monthly add-on fee to access Monday night games unless they already subscribe to Sportsnet through Rogers TV or to Sportsnet Plus.

Also read Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel ask CRTC to force Rogers to share Monday NHL games

Independent Distributors Appeal for Regulatory Intervention

In the letter, the companies warn that without swift, decisive and binding regulatory intervention by the commission, this predatory siphoning of must-have live sports content will inflict immediate and irreversible structural damage on the Canadian broadcasting ecosystem. The letter adds that without regulatory action, Rogers' conduct would set a dangerous precedent. It states that left unchecked, this strategy erodes consumer choice, forces Canadian households into mandatory fee-stacking, and distorts fair market dynamics.

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In September, Rogers announced Monday night NHL games would stream exclusively on its platform this season for the first time. It clarified that Rogers, Rogers West and Shaw Direct customers who have Sportsnet in their TV package would receive access to that content at no extra charge. Rogers also added three new digital channels with the exclusive content to Rogers Xfinity TV packages that include Sportsnet.

However, customers who subscribe to Sportsnet through other TV providers must pay an additional 12.99 dollars per month for the add-on package. The rival providers say the dynamic is deliberately degrading the user experience on other distributors' platforms and leading to the erosion of sports on television, because independent companies cannot assemble a comprehensible sports lineup for their subscribers.

Allegations of Competition Rules Violation and Fee Inflation

They describe it as a predatory rate squeeze that forces independent distributors either to absorb severe content devaluation or to pass inflated costs onto consumers. The letter also alleges that Rogers' move violates conditions attached to its 2023 merger with Shaw. That 26 billion dollar takeover was approved by the CRTC subject to requirements that Rogers preserve competitive market dynamics.

In particular, Rogers committed to refrain from entering into any agreement for exclusive or referential distribution of any online programming service or rights necessary for its distribution. The rival companies say Rogers is using its national NHL media rights, which cover multiplatform distribution, to grant preferential access to its own network while withholding full linear carriage from independent distributors.

Sportsnet spokesperson Jason Jackson said in a statement that the company would address all issues raised through the CRTC proceeding, including Sportsnet's right to distribute content exclusively on Sportsnet Plus. Jackson said Rogers Cable has paid Sportsnet fair market value to provide Sportsnet Plus exclusive content to its TV customers and decided to make it available to them at no extra cost.

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Rogers Responds: Fair Market Value and Provider Options

He added that all TV providers, including Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel, have the same opportunity to make the content available as part of their TV offering, but so far have chosen not to. Fans can contact their TV provider about this option, Jackson said. The current NHL season is the first under Rogers' 12-year, 11 billion dollar national TV rights deal for English-language broadcasts. The Monday streaming shift is one of several major changes for hockey fans this season.

Those changes include the end of a sublicensing agreement that allowed Saturday night NHL broadcasts to air on CBC under the Hockey Night in Canada brand. Those games now air on Sportsnet under new Saturday Night Hockey branding. It marks the first time since Hockey Night in Canada's television debut in 1952 that NHL games are not available to Canadian viewers through the public broadcaster.

The CBC plans to broadcast Professional Women's Hockey League games on Hockey Night in Canada this season. Rogers also raised the annual cost of Sportsnet Plus for premium subscribers to 344.99 dollars. The 20 dollar price hike follows a 75 dollar increase to annual streaming plans last season.

Meanwhile, Rogers announced a 12-year agreement with Amazon for Prime Video in Canada to exclusively broadcast Wednesday night regular-season national games starting this season.