Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel ask CRTC to order Rogers to share Monday NHL games for free

Three television providers accuse Rogers of inflating bills and eroding sports TV by moving Monday night NHL games exclusively to Sportsnet Plus for $12.99 a month. They want the CRTC to force Rogers to offer the content to independent distributors at no cost to their customers.

Three Canadian television providers are accusing Rogers Communications Inc. of violating competition rules and inflating the bills of Canadian sports fans. Cogeco Inc., Eastlink and SaskTel say Rogers moved Monday night hockey broadcasts exclusively to its Sportsnet Plus streaming service for this NHL season.

In a letter submitted to Canada's broadcasting regulator on Tuesday, the companies say Rogers is forcing price inflation on fans. They point to a $12.99 monthly add-on fee for access to hockey games on Monday nights, unless viewers already subscribe to Rogers TV or Sportsnet Plus. The rival providers are asking the CRTC to order Rogers to immediately offer the content to independent companies. They want it distributed to their customers for free, ensuring parity with Rogers' own offering.

Also read Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel ask CRTC to force Rogers to share Monday NHL games

Rogue Distribution and Consumer Harm

The companies say the arrangement is deliberately degrading the user experience on other distributors' platforms. They warn it leads to the erosion of sports on television, because such companies are unable to assemble a comprehensible sports lineup for their own subscribers. The shift of Monday broadcasts exclusively to Rogers' streaming platform is one of a few significant changes for hockey fans this season.

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It also includes the end of a sublicensing agreement that allowed Saturday night NHL broadcasts to air on CBC under the Hockey Night in Canada brand. Rogers also upped the annual cost of Sportsnet Plus for premium subscribers to $344.99.

In addition, the company announced a 12-year agreement with Amazon for Prime Video in Canada to exclusively broadcast Wednesday night regular-season national games. The ongoing 2026-27 NHL season marks the first under Rogers' 12-year, $11-billion national TV rights deal for English broadcasts. The current dispute centers on how those rights are distributed and what fans pay to watch specific nights of the week. Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel argue that without regulatory intervention, their subscribers face higher costs and reduced access.

Regulatory Action and Industry Response

They say the free distribution request would put independent distributors on equal footing with Rogers for Monday night games. The CRTC has not yet said whether it will act on the request. Rogers has not publicly responded to the letter. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 11, 2026, by Sammy Hudes.