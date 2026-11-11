Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel ask CRTC to force Rogers to share Monday NHL games

Three television providers accuse Rogers Communications of violating competition rules by moving Monday night NHL broadcasts exclusively to Sportsnet Plus and charging a $12.99 monthly add-on fee.

Three television providers are accusing Rogers Communications Inc. of violating competition rules and inflating the bills of Canadian sports fans by moving Monday night hockey broadcasts exclusively to its Sportsnet Plus streaming service for this NHL season.

Rival Providers Accuse Rogers of Price Inflation

The companies are Cogeco Inc., Eastlink and SaskTel. In a letter submitted to Canada broadcasting regulator on Tuesday, they say Rogers is forcing price inflation on fans by charging a $12.99 monthly add-on fee to access hockey games on Monday nights. That fee applies unless fans already subscribe to Rogers TV or Sportsnet Plus. The rival providers want the CRTC to order Rogers to immediately offer the content to independent companies for distribution to their customers for free.

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They say that would ensure parity with Rogers own offering. They also say the dynamic is deliberately degrading the user experience on other distributors platforms and leading to the erosion of sports on television. The providers say they are unable to assemble a comprehensible sports lineup for their own subscribers. The letter was submitted to the regulator on Tuesday, and was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 11, 2026.

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The shift of Monday broadcasts exclusively to Rogers streaming platform is one of a few significant changes for hockey fans this season. Another is the end of a sublicensing agreement that allowed Saturday night NHL broadcasts to air on CBC under the Hockey Night in Canada brand. Rogers also upped the annual cost of Sportsnet Plus for premium subscribers to $344.99.

Sportsnet Plus and Prime Video Deals Spark Controversy

The company also announced a 12-year agreement with Amazon for Prime Video in Canada to exclusively broadcast Wednesday night regular-season national games. The ongoing 2026-27 NHL season marks the first under Rogers 12-year, $11-billion national TV rights deal for English broadcasts. Rogers Communications President and CEO Tony Staffieri has not publicly responded to the letter. The dispute centers on access to national NHL games and what the independent providers call fair distribution terms.

Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel argue that Rogers should not be allowed to keep Monday night games only on its own platform while charging rival subscribers a fee. They want the CRTC to act immediately. The regulator has not yet said whether it will review the request or issue an order. The letter adds to a growing debate over how sports content is packaged and sold in Canada as streaming becomes more central to viewing.

Demand for Fair Distribution of NHL Content

The providers say the current arrangement leaves their customers paying more for less. Rogers has argued its streaming investments support the game and expand access for fans. The CRTC has previously examined similar disputes over access to must-have sports programming. Companies in this story include Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.

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B), Cogeco Inc., Eastlink and SaskTel. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.