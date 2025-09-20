Tush Push Controversy Likely to Persist Despite Growing Criticism

The controversial 'tush push' play in the NFL is unlikely to be banned anytime soon, despite growing criticism and renewed debate. League sources indicate no current plans for a vote on the play's future this offseason, and the absence of key advocates for a ban further complicates any potential changes. The Philadelphia Eagles' continued use of the play has reignited scrutiny, prompting discussions about its impact on the game.

September 20, 2025 at 7:22PM EDT. The controversial ' tush push ,' a play that has sparked debate and anger throughout the season, may not be going anywhere anytime soon. League sources have indicated to ESPN that there are no guarantees the issue will be brought up for discussion or a vote during this NFL offseason.

One source specifically mentioned that due to the intense discussions and emotional reactions surrounding the play last offseason, the entire matter should be postponed for a year before any further consideration. There are also the logistical challenges of another attempt to ban the play. The individual who originally proposed banning the tush push last offseason, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, retired in July after reaching the organization’s mandatory retirement age of 70. For the tush push to be banned, a new proposal author is needed, along with more support and votes. It seems unlikely that those factors will align in the near future, as there's been no indication of any progress towards this goal, at least at this early stage of the season. The criticism surrounding the play could potentially motivate a team to draft a new proposal later in the season, but this is not currently happening as the NFL enters its third Sunday of play. Regardless of any future league votes, the tush push is here to stay for the current season.\The tush push has once again come under intense scrutiny after the Philadelphia Eagles' recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs, where they successfully executed the play six times. Following this, the NFL instructed officials to enforce a stricter interpretation of the play. The league also announced that Philadelphia should have been penalized for at least one false start during the game. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have consistently defended their use of the play. Left tackle Jordan Mailata criticized those who used the tush push as a scapegoat for the team's victory during a Tuesday radio interview with 94 WIP in Philadelphia. Center Cam Jurgens echoed this sentiment the next day, stating that the Eagles are focused on their own game strategy and will adjust accordingly if the league imposes any rule changes. Critics of the tush push often point to safety concerns, yet there hasn't been sufficient injury data to justify a ban on safety grounds. The Eagles (2-0) have demonstrated remarkable proficiency with the play in short-yardage situations, converting it 96.6% of the time in fourth-and-1 scenarios since 2022. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who has publicly defended the tush push and even presented detailed information to NFL owners last spring, believes that the renewed criticism will ultimately lead to the play being banned. Kelce expressed his opinion that the play is likely done and that many people within the league want the play eliminated. He anticipates a return to quarterback sneaks and believes teams will find other ways to be successful. The Athletic reported earlier that there is momentum around the league to ban the play next offseason, however there is no strong enough opposition to ban the tush push





