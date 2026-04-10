Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre Announces 7th Annual Online Auction to Support Wildlife Rescue

Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre is holding its 7th Annual Caring for Our Wildlife Online Auction from April 23 to April 26, featuring original artwork, handcrafted items, local experiences, and unique donations to support the care of injured and orphaned wildlife.

Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre is hosting its 7th Annual Caring for Our Wildlife Online Auction from April 23 to April 26. This crucial fundraiser is vital for supporting the centre's mission of rescuing and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife.

The auction presents a diverse array of items, including original artwork from talented local artists, handcrafted goods meticulously created by Northern Ontario crafters, exciting experiences offered by local businesses, and unique donations generously contributed by individuals. Bidders from across Ontario, the broader Canadian landscape, and even further afield are invited to participate, contributing to the crucial funding needed to provide essential care for vulnerable animals. The proceeds from the auction directly support the centre's ongoing efforts to provide medical care, nutritious food, and necessary supplies for the animals under its care, ensuring they have the best possible chance of recovery and successful release back into the wild.\The highlights of this year's auction are particularly enticing, featuring a diverse selection of sought-after items and experiences. Among the most anticipated offerings is a two-night stay at a serene eco-resort, offering a chance to reconnect with nature and enjoy a peaceful getaway. Local honey, carefully curated to showcase the region's unique flavors, will also be up for grabs, providing bidders with a taste of the area's natural bounty. For those seeking personal growth and fitness, personal training sessions are available, allowing bidders to invest in their well-being. Additionally, an exciting escape room adventure promises an immersive and engaging experience, perfect for those seeking a thrilling challenge. Ali Kimmel, who is coordinating the auction for the wildlife rehabilitation centre, emphasized the critical importance of fundraising this year, stating that the organization's needs are more pressing than ever. As the busy season for wildlife rescues approaches, the auction serves as a vital resource, ensuring that the centre can continue to respond to calls for help and provide the necessary care for injured and orphaned animals. The centre needs to be prepared to provide medical care, food, and supplies to effectively save animals in need. Bidding takes place entirely online, starting at noon on April 23 and concluding at 6 p.m. on April 26, providing convenience and accessibility for all participants.\Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre's press release highlighted the remarkable impact of their work and the vital role played by community involvement. Stories of successful rescues, like the young owl from North Bay, the fox with mange from Onaping, and the wolf struck on Highway 17, serve as powerful testaments to the centre's dedication and the positive outcomes achieved through collaborative efforts. In each of these instances, concerned members of the public, first responders, and dedicated volunteers joined forces to provide critical assistance, coordinating transport, providing advance notice, and doing whatever was necessary to give these animals a fighting chance. The press release underscored the undeniable link between human activity and the injuries the centre sees, emphasizing that human compassion, coordination, and generosity are equally essential ingredients for recovery. Ali Kimmel further emphasized this point, stating that although human interaction is often the cause of the animals' suffering, it is also the key to their survival. The auction aims to capitalize on this community spirit, harnessing the collective generosity of individuals to secure funding for essential care. Based in Val Caron, Turtle Pond provided vital care to over 1,000 injured, orphaned, and sick wild animals across Northern Ontario in 2025 alone, illustrating the centre's extensive reach and significant impact. For individuals who would like to donate an item or gather more information about the auction, they can call 226-0789-1613 or email





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Wildlife Auction Fundraiser Animal Rescue Ontario

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