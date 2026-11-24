A Turkish Air Force AS-532 Cougar helicopter crashed during a training flight near Eskisehir in western Türkiye, killing all five crew members. It is the second fatal military helicopter crash in the country in two weeks.

A Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in western Türkiye on Tuesday evening, killing five crew members, the Defense Ministry said. The AS-532 Cougar went down after taking off from Eskisehir, home to the air force's 1st Main Jet Base Command.

Second Turkish Helicopter Crash Kills Five

It was the second helicopter crash to hit the Turkish Armed Forces in as many weeks. The ministry said in a statement that an AS-532 type helicopter belonging to the air force took off from Eskisehir for training purposes and crashed. The wreckage of the helicopter has been reached and search and rescue operations are continuing, the ministry said. The ministry later confirmed fatalities, saying that five heroic comrades-in-arms serving in the air force helicopter that crashed have been martyred.

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Media footage showed emergency teams at the scene of the crash near Yorukakcayir, a village around 15 kilometres (9 miles) west of Eskisehir city centre. The helicopter's smoking fuselage appeared to be largely destroyed. The Cougar is a twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopter widely deployed by militaries around the world. On Nov. 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 crashed near Malatya in southern Türkiye, killing four crew members.

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That earlier crash was also during a training flight. The second crash in two weeks has raised concerns about the safety of Turkish military aviation. The Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the cause of the latest crash. An investigation is expected to be launched into the incident.

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags were seen on a building as a Turkish military helicopter flew during a military parade marking the 45th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The Cougar helicopter is a widely used military transport aircraft. Search and rescue teams continue to work at the crash site. The ministry said the wreckage had been reached and operations were ongoing.

Unrelated Local News Stories Mix with Crash

No further details about the crew members have been released. The crash occurred in the same week as other news events, including a 91-year-old man arrested in a string of Burlington sexual assaults and police saying a repeat offender is back in custody after a string of break-ins in Abbotsford, B.C. A trailer was released for a Calgary-filmed movie about the JonBenét Ramsey case. A woman in her 30s was killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 174 in Cumberland.

Other stories included an increase in daily cannabis use driving growth for a Manitoba distributor and a Saskatchewan teen making history with gold-medal goose calling talent. A planned expansion of a Sherwood AI data centre will undergo an environment assessment, the government and Bell said. Nearly 7,000 homes lost power during the first major snowfall in Barrie. WE-SPARK awarded almost $500,000 in grants, according to a report.

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Microsoft declared a Code Red after a historic outage, internal memos showed, according to a Reuters exclusive. Wind and rainfall warnings were issued for Vancouver Island as a powerful storm raised flood concerns. The RCMP apologized for suggesting a 12-year-old murder victim made choices leading up to death. An Ottawa company landed a $4.5 million military drone contract as it ramps up production.

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