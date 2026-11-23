Turkish authorities are hunting for a lioness seen in Istanbul's Sariyer district following its capture on security footage. The incident has sparked an investigation into the animal's ownership amid ongoing concerns about illegal wildlife trade.

Turkish gendarmerie officers have blocked roads and coordinated a major search operation for a lioness spotted roaming the Sariyer district in Istanbul on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Police and specialized animal welfare teams are actively hunting for the big cat after it was first observed prowling the outskirts of the city the previous evening. The initial sighting occurred Sunday night in Uskumrukoy, an upscale neighborhood located on the northern edge of Istanbul's European side. The area is characterized by dense forests and green spaces, providing both cover for the animal and a scenic backdrop for the unfolding drama.

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Security Footage Captures Lioness Movement

Security camera footage later captured the lioness moving through the neighborhood. The Istanbul governor's office confirmed on social media that the animal's general location had been identified and that officials were taking necessary precautions to capture it alive without causing harm. Grainy images released by the Demiroren News Agency showed the lioness walking through a grassy area.

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While the exact origin of the animal remains unknown, several media reports suggest it may have escaped from a nearby private residence rather than escaping from a zoo or sanctuary. To assist in the search, the National Parks Directorate has deployed specialist veterinarians and teams equipped with advanced thermal imaging cameras. Their efforts are primarily focused on a wooded area where the lioness is believed to be hiding. Local resident Arda Koc shared his harrowing experience with the Cumhuriyet newspaper.

He described how he took his car out for a drive hoping to spot the animal, only for it to suddenly jump out in front of his vehicle. At first, Koc admitted he was terrified by the sudden encounter.

Prosecutor Launches Investigation Into Escape

However, he quickly recovered enough sense to immediately notify the gendarmerie, helping authorities pinpoint the lioness's position more accurately. Residents in the surrounding area have been issued urgent warnings about the potential danger. Police units have been strategically stationed on all major roads leading into and out of the neighborhood to prevent the lioness from escaping into the wider urban sprawl. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has officially launched an investigation.

The primary focus of this legal inquiry is to identify the owner of the lioness and determine how such a dangerous animal ended up loose in a densely populated metropolitan area. This incident highlights broader issues regarding wildlife safety in the region. Turkey has increasingly become a hub for the illegal trade in wild animals, with traffickers exploiting the country's extensive air links to Africa and Asia.

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Illegal trafficking networks use these transport routes to move exotic pets and wildlife across borders, often bypassing strict regulations. The presence of unregulated private ownership poses significant risks to both public safety and animal welfare. Just last year, a similar high-profile case drew international attention. In December 2024, a young gorilla was rescued after being discovered at Istanbul Airport.

Illegal Wildlife Trade Raises Safety Concerns

The gorilla had been on a flight traveling from Nigeria to Thailand. It was found hiding within the terminal, sparking outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of international wildlife protection laws. Authorities remain cautious as the search continues. The use of thermal technology suggests that the lioness may be hiding in difficult-to-access terrain.

Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid the wooded areas during the search operation. Officials emphasize that the team is prioritizing the safe capture and eventual relocation of the animal. The outcome of this investigation will likely have legal implications for whoever is found responsible for the lioness. Penalties for illegal ownership or negligence in handling exotic animals can be severe under Turkish law.

The search operation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in regulating exotic pet ownership in major cities. As demand for unusual pets rises, the risk of escapes and illegal trade continues to grow. Updates on the capture of the lioness are expected to be released by the governor's office as soon as the animal is secured.