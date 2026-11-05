Turkey's Solar Power Plant Vastly Cuts Carbon, While Coal Remains Dominant

Kalyon Karapınar YEKA-1 solar plant in Konya now runs 3 million panels and cuts 1.75 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, yet coal still supplies 33% of Turkey's power. 2024 emissions hit 584.5m tonnes CO2e.

Turkey's first large‑scale solar farm, the Kalyon Karapınar YEKA-1 plant in Konya, has been producing electricity since 2023 and annually cuts carbon emissions by roughly 1.75 million metric tonnes, its director Burak Dogru told the Associated Press. The 3‑million‑panel array covers an area equal to 2,600 soccer fields, enough to meet about 0.7% of the country's power demand.

Coal Still Dominates Turkey's Energy Mix

According to the Energy Ministry, coal supplied 33% of Turkey's electricity generation last year, making it the largest single source of power. At the same time, the share of renewable electricity from solar and wind rose to nearly 23% of total generation.

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Renewables Under Pressure Without a Coal Phase‑Out

Campaigners such as Duygu Kutluay of Beyond Fossil Fuels warn that Turkey's planned renewable energy expansion lacks a concrete roadmap to retire coal or other fossil fuels. Kutluay says this omission contradicts the country's pledge to reach net‑zero emissions by 2053.

Turkey Prepares for COP31 in Antalya

In anticipation of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya from 9 to 20 November, environment minister Murat Kurum said he wants the conference to focus on translating commitments into action. He introduced the concept of a "climate implementation bridge" to connect pledges with financing and technology. The summit will also prioritize electrification, waste reduction and methane cuts.

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Critics Note Turkey's Climate Targets Remain Inadequate

The Climate Action Tracker labels Turkey's current policies as "critically insufficient" compared with the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit. Human‑rights groups criticize Ankara for shutting down environmental voices, while recent court rulings have both halted and allowed expansions of coal plants in different regions.

Impacts on Citizens and Future Development

Turkey's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 reached 584.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent. The solar plant's output, while a positive step, makes up a small share of the nation's overall energy consumption, illustrating the challenge of moving from a coal‑heavy mix toward a cleaner system amid rising climate risks and energy security concerns.