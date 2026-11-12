Turkey and Canada's AtkinsRealis sign deal for feasibility study on 4.5 GW nuclear plant

Turkey's TUNAS and Canada's AtkinsRealis signed a deal at COP31 in Antalya for a feasibility study on a six-unit, 4.5-gigawatt nuclear plant, with an engineering design study due by 2028.

Turkey and Canada's AtkinsRealis signed a deal on Thursday for a feasibility study on expanding Turkey's nuclear power programme, including a potential six-unit, 4.5-gigawatt plant.

The agreement was signed by AtkinsRealis subsidiary Candu Energy with Turkish state-owned nuclear energy company TUNAS on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in the Turkish city of Antalya. AtkinsRealis President, Nuclear, Joe St. Julian told Reuters the deal includes discussions on a plan for a six-unit, 4.5-gigawatt plant in Turkey. He said the parties plan to complete an engineering design study by 2028, before a final investment decision.

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Candu Energy Engineering Study Scope

AtkinsRealis said it would carry out a comprehensive study to be completed by the end of 2027 for a potential multi-unit nuclear project, as well as front-end engineering and design work. TUNAS said the study would evaluate technical aspects, including the site, adaptation of the CANDU reactor technology to that site, and the operation of the plant, in addition to the project's financing.

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St. Julian said there was a roadmap in place for discussions around financing, adding that it would be a typical debt versus equity split. Canada would anchor the debt through its export credit agency, with credit financing with other nations and commercial loans making up the remainder, he said. Turkey is aiming to expand its nuclear programme beyond the 4.8-gigawatt Akkuyu plant under construction by Russia's Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin.

Sites in the Black Sea province of Sinop and the northwestern Thrace region have been identified as potential locations for new plants. Ankara has previously said it was in talks with Canada, South Korea, Russia, Japan and China on a potential plant. It has signed memorandums of understanding with Canada and South Korea on nuclear cooperation, with financing and costs a key factor.

Turkey 10 GW Nuclear Capacity Goal

Last week, unveiling the country's national energy plan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Ankara aims to raise nuclear capacity to 10 GW by 2040 and expects nuclear power to meet 11% of electricity demand by then. He has described 2027 as a decision year for plans in Sinop or Thrace. The agreement announced on Thursday was signed by AtkinsRealis subsidiary Candu Energy, with Turkey having made increasing the share of electricity in global energy use a top goal at COP31.

Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Canada's Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature Julie Dabrusin attended the signing ceremony, flanked by Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRealis, and Joe St. Julian, President of Nuclear at AtkinsRealis. Last month, NATO allies Canada and Turkey upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership during the first bilateral visit by a Canadian prime minister, with nuclear cooperation topping the agenda.

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The Akkuyu project, Turkey's first nuclear power plant, has faced repeated delays, with Rosatom now expecting the first reactor to achieve its first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction before the end of this year.