Tunisia Fires Manager Lamouchi After World Cup Thrashing Against Sweden

Tunisia has fired manager Sabri Lamouchi after a 5-1 thrashing against Sweden in the World Cup. New head coach Hervé Renard has taken over and will lead the team in their next match against Japan.

New Tunisia head coach Hervé Renard held his first practice with the squad on Tuesday, shortly after replacing Sabri Lamouchi , who was fired after the team's 5-1 thumping to Sweden .

The 57-year-old Frenchman had four days to get the team prepared for its second Group F game against Japan on Saturday. Renard led Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Green Falcons earned a shocking 2-1 victory over favorite and eventual champion Argentina. In the 2018 tournament, his Moroccan side earned a draw against Spain but failed to reach the knockout stage.

Renard is no stranger to replacing Lamouchi, having done so in 2014 as head coach of Ivory Coast following its group stage exit at the World Cup. It would be a tough ask for Renard to guide Tunisia out of the group stage for the first time in seven World Cup appearances. After their loss to Sweden on Sunday, the Eagles of Carthage need results against Japan and group favorites Netherlands if they are to advance.

Renard told the team they have to keep their heads up, as they are here to represent their country. The team will need to regroup and refocus if they are to have any chance of advancing in the tournament. Renard has a challenging task ahead of him, but he is confident in his ability to lead the team to success. The team will need to work together and support each other if they are to achieve their goals.

Renard's experience and leadership will be crucial in guiding the team through this difficult period. The team's next match against Japan will be a crucial test of their abilities and Renard's coaching skills. The team will need to be focused and determined if they are to come out on top. Renard's message to the team is clear: they must stay positive and focused if they are to achieve their goals.

The team will need to work together and support each other if they are to succeed in the tournament. Renard's leadership and experience will be crucial in guiding the team through this difficult period. The team's next match against Japan will be a crucial test of their abilities and Renard's coaching skills. The team will need to be focused and determined if they are to come out on top.

Renard's message to the team is clear: they must stay positive and focused if they are to achieve their goals





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