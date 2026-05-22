Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as U.S. Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, resigned on Friday, citing her husband's battle with cancer as the reason. She is the fourth Cabinet official to depart during Trump's second term.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday, citing her husband's battle with cancer as the reason. She is the fourth Cabinet official to depart during Trump's second term.

In her resignation letter, she mentioned that she informed Trump of her decision to leave office on June 30. Her husband was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and needs support during his battle. Tulsi Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, built her political name on her opposition to foreign wars. She faced criticism for her non-endorsement of Trump's decision to strike Iran and her contradictory statements regarding Iran's nuclear capability.

She was a surprising choice to head the Office of the Director of National Intelligence but left the Democratic Party to become an independent. She later endorsed Trump and campaigned for several high-profile Republicans. Her departure follows the ouster of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer





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