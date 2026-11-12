Tulane Medical School IMPRESS Program Faces Civil Rights Complaint for Alleged Racial Discrimination

The Equal Protection Project files a federal complaint against Tulane University School of Medicine regarding its IMPRESS program, alleging it discriminates based on race in violation of Title VI.

A civil rights complaint has been filed against Tulane University School of Medicine regarding its Introduction to the Medical Profession: a Rotation to Empower Students program. The Legal Insurrection Project, a conservative civil rights organization, alleges that the program violates federal antidiscrimination laws by using racial criteria for eligibility.

The complaint specifically targets the definition of underrepresented backgrounds used by the medical school. It asserts that the program excludes white and most Asian students, thereby engaging in discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in violation of Title VI and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.

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The Core Mechanism of IMPRESS Eligibility

The Introduction to the Medical Profession: a Rotation to Empower Students program operates through the Department of Surgery at Tulane. It is a multi-week summer initiative designed for first- and second-year college students interested in pursuing medical careers. Participants receive professional development opportunities, exposure to medical specialties, one-on-one career mentorship, housing, and meal stipends.

The 2026 iteration of the program ran from June 8, 2026, through July 17, 2026. The subsequent 2027 program is scheduled to run from June 7, 2027, through July 16, 2027. The program includes a fourth-year medical student elective where students assist in recruiting and teaching participants from underrepresented minorities in medicine.

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Legal Arguments and Stated Definitions

The Equal Protection Project argues that Tulane uses underrepresented backgrounds as a proxy for race. The school considers underrepresented backgrounds in medicine to include African American, Hispanic, Vietnamese, Native American, Alaskan Natives, and Pacific Islanders. This definition explicitly excludes white and most Asian students, which the complainants describe as discriminatory.

William Jacobson, president of the Legal Insurrection Foundation and a law professor at Cornell University, stated that the group identified this program as going beyond diversity initiatives. He emphasized that they are challenging the program because they believe it constitutes a civil rights violation. The complaint requests that the Department of Health and Human Services investigate the administration of the program.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Potential Consequences

The complaint urges the Department of Health and Human Services to determine whether Tulane uses race, color, or national origin in determining access to the educational and financial benefits of the program. It asks regulators to examine whether these practices violate federal antidiscrimination laws or conflict with Executive Orders 14173 and 14332.

The Equal Protection Project has challenged almost 900 discriminatory programs and scholarships at more than 300 colleges and universities. Most complaints have been filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, but increasing numbers are filed with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Justice, and Housing and Urban Development. Over 50 federal investigations have been opened as a result of their complaints.

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If the Department of Health and Human Services finds violations, it may pursue remedial measures. These could include proceedings to suspend or terminate federal financial assistance or referral to the Department of Justice for judicial enforcement. The complaint cites the Supreme Court decision in Parents Involved in Cmty. Sch. v. Seattle Sch. Dist. No. 1, which stated that the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.