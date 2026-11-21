Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business sees acceptance rates jump to 42.5% as applications drop 31.5%. This decline reflects broader trends in MBA enrollment driven by visa policies and career uncertainty.

Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business recorded a significant shift in its admissions landscape for the Class of 2028, with its acceptance rate climbing to 42.5 percent. This marked increase stands in stark contrast to the previous year's rate of 28.3 percent. The rise in acceptance probability coincides with a substantial 31.5 percent drop in the total number of applicants. This downturn represents a notable change from the record high of 3,267 applications received for the Class of 2027. The trend highlights a broader cooling in interest toward top-tier full-time Master of Business Administration programs across the United States.

Admissions Mechanics and Class Size Data

The Tuck School of Business admitted 282 students from a pool of 2,236 applications during the recent cycle. This final class size reflects the school's strategic approach to maintaining selectivity even as the applicant volume shrinks. For context, the previous cycle saw the school receive 3,267 applications, which was itself a record high at the time. Prior to that, the school had processed 2,734 applications for an earlier entering class. The current rank of ninth on U.S. News and World Report's business school rankings underscores the institution's enduring prestige despite the fluctuating application numbers. These statistics illustrate how the denominator of applicants has decreased while the admitted cohort remains relatively stable, thereby inflating the acceptance percentage.

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Visa Policies and Competitor Declines

The decline in MBA applications at Tuck mirrors a national trend affecting other elite institutions. Bloomberg News reports that schools such as the University of California Los Angeles's Anderson School of Management and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management experienced similar reductions. Specifically, UCLA Anderson saw a 21 percent drop in applications, while MIT Sloan recorded a 25 percent decrease. A primary driver for this widespread hesitation is the Trump administration's restrictive visa policies. These regulatory changes have created anxiety among international candidates who traditionally make up a significant portion of MBA applicant pools. The uncertainty surrounding post-graduation work opportunities has made prospective students reconsider the return on investment for these demanding programs.

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Leadership Perspectives on Career Uncertainty

Bryan Bollinger, senior associate dean for Tuck admissions, attributed the recent volatility to a period of high uncertainty within the professional sector. He noted that working professionals are currently hesitant to make the long-term commitment required for an MBA. Bollinger explained that leaving a job to pursue an advanced degree is not merely a two-year decision but a career-long strategic move. This hesitation is amplified when the broader economic and political landscape feels unpredictable. He emphasized that the noise in the data makes it difficult to determine if the current drop is a temporary shock or a lasting trend. The hesitation stems from professionals weighing the risks of career disruption against potential future gains in a volatile job market.

Market Implications for Future Enrollment

The current data suggests a recalibration in how prospective students view business education. With acceptance rates rising and application volumes falling, business schools may need to reassess their outreach and value propositions. The combined pressure of restrictive immigration policies and career uncertainty has created a perfect storm for enrollment declines. Schools like Tuck, UCLA, and MIT are all feeling the impact of this shift. The Class of 2028 data serves as an early indicator of how macroeconomic policies can directly influence educational trends. Stakeholders in higher education must monitor these signals closely to adapt to the changing preferences of working professionals. The long-term implications for the MBA industry remain a critical subject of ongoing analysis.