TTC Warns of Up to 25‑Minute Delays on Line 1 as Pre‑World Cup Upgrades Near Completion

The Toronto Transit Commission says maintenance work on Line 1 will cause delays of up to twenty‑five minutes on Monday, part of a broader effort to ready the subway for the FIFA World Cup crowds.

The Toronto Transit Commission announced that commuters on Line 1 could experience delays of up to twenty‑five minutes on Monday as the agency completes a series of maintenance tasks ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup .

The work, which has been scheduled for the weekend and extended into the early hours of Monday, involves the replacement of several track components, signal upgrades and the installation of additional safety signage near the stations that will serve the influx of international visitors later this summer. Riders are being asked to plan for longer travel times, use alternative routes where possible and check real‑time service alerts on the TTC's website or mobile app.

The agency emphasised that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to ensure that the subway system can handle the expected surge in passenger numbers once the tournament begins, and to minimise the risk of service disruptions during high‑traffic events. During the maintenance window, TTC crews worked on over two kilometres of track between St. George and Union stations, replacing worn rails and tightening the alignment of the third rail to improve power delivery.

In addition, the signalling team installed new communication‑based train control (CBTC) modules that will allow trains to run at tighter intervals, effectively increasing line capacity by an estimated fifteen percent. These upgrades are part of a broader infrastructure plan aimed at modernising the city's transit network before the World Cup, which is set to draw an estimated three million visitors to Toronto and surrounding areas.

The TTC also coordinated with Metrolinx and local city officials to ensure that emergency response protocols are in place should any unexpected issues arise during the early‑morning rush. Commuters have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to consider using parallel bus routes, streetcar lines or the Regional Express Rail service as alternatives. The TTC has pledged to provide frequent updates throughout the day via its social media channels, station announcements and electronic message boards.

In the event of severe delays, the agency will deploy additional staff at key interchange stations to assist passengers with route planning and to distribute printed maps of detour options. Riders are also reminded that contactless fare payment methods, such as the PRESTO card, will continue to work normally, and that any fare adjustments due to service interruptions will be handled automatically.

The TTC apologises for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience as the system prepares for one of the largest sporting events in the city's history





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TTC Line 1 World Cup Transit Delays Infrastructure Upgrades

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Sibling Rivalries: Brothers Playing for Different NationsAs the World Cup approaches, several sets of brothers will represent different national teams, creating unique family dynamics on the international stage. The article highlights pairs like the Souttar brothers (Scotland vs Australia), the Williams brothers (Spain vs Ghana), and others, showcasing the diverse choices players make regarding national team selection.

Read more »

Canada plays Ireland to 1-1 draw in final tune-up before FIFA World CupDespite being the better side most the evening, No. 30 Canada surrendered a first-half lead and played to a disappointing 1-1 draw against lower-ranked Ireland in its final tune-up before the global showcase.

Read more »

World Cup stadiums earn certifications as green buildings before matches beginMost of the stadiums for this year’s FIFA World Cup have achieved green building status after a push for certification in the run-up to the tournament.

Read more »

Delays of up to 25 minutes possible on Line 1 on Monday as TTC wraps up work ahead of World CupCommuters should build in some extra time to get to work on Monday morning amid delays on Line 1 while the TTC wraps up maintenance work ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Read more »