TTC Transit Changes Take Effect Sunday Affecting King Street and Scarborough Routes

New TTC service adjustments begin Sunday including King Street W bus replacements and Scarborough route changes to support city infrastructure projects.

Several service changes on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) took effect Sunday to accommodate infrastructure and restoration projects across the city, the public transit agency says. The changes will affect certain subway, streetcar and bus routes, the TTC said in a news release Wednesday. These adjustments are designed to manage the impact of ongoing construction while maintaining essential connectivity for commuters throughout the metropolitan area.

King Street Water Main Construction Impacts Service

Perhaps the most impactful change comes as a result of the city's water main replacement on King Street W. The construction will take place between Close Avenue and Dufferin Street, as well as between Portland Street and Spadina Avenue. To mitigate disruptions, the 504C King will see replacement buses operate between Sunnyside Loop on Roncesvalles Avenue and the Distillery Loop on Front Street E. and Cherry Street seven days a week.

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The 503 Kingston Road streetcar route replacement buses will also be extended west, ending at Dufferin Gate Loop. Meanwhile, the 508 Lake Shore streetcar route service will be suspended. The move is part of the TTC and the city's plan to replace streetcar tracks and water mains, which will take place between November and next August. This extensive renovation is critical for the long-term reliability of the transit network.

Second Construction Cycle Raises Commuter Concerns

It is the second time in two years construction will affect transit service in the area, forcing diversions and bus replacements. Residents and commuters told CBC Toronto in September is causing concern due to the frequency of these disruptions. At the time, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the work needed to be done as the track had reached its lifespan of around 15 years. Regular maintenance is necessary to ensure safe and efficient travel for all users.

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In 2025, the TTC repaired and replaced streetcar tracks in the intersection of King Street W. and Dufferin Street ahead of the World Cup. These prior efforts highlight the agency's commitment to preparing for major international events while simultaneously upgrading aging infrastructure. The current phase of work builds upon those earlier repairs to provide a more comprehensive solution.

Subway And Bus Route Adjustments Improve Reliability

The TTC is adjusting weekday service on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth to improve reliability. The public transit agency says customers will also benefit from reduced travel times and more frequent service all day long on Line 5 Eglinton. These strategic modifications aim to streamline operations and reduce wait times for riders using these high-capacity corridors.

Following construction at the Long Branch Loop, service to the area on the 501 Queen and 507 Long Branch streetcars will be restored. Replacement buses will stop operating, the TTC said. This restoration signifies the completion of specific segments of the broader infrastructure program, allowing traditional streetcar services to resume their regular schedules in the affected neighborhoods.

Scarborough Express Routes Renamed And Expanded

The 903 Kennedy Station-Scarborough Express bus route, which runs from Kennedy Station to Centennial College Bus Terminal, will be renamed to 903 Kennedy-Progress Express to better reflect the route's destination. The 904 Sheppard-Kennedy Express will also be renamed to 904 Don Mills-Scarborough Express to reflect its new route, which will operate between Scarborough Centre and Don Mills stations. The change means the route will no longer service the Scarborough Busway between Scarborough Centre and Kennedy stations.

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Service on the 939 Finch Express will be adjusted to improve accessibility in Scarborough. The 939C Finch Express buses will operate in the midday and early evening periods on weekdays and in the morning and afternoon periods on weekends. The move, once again, means the bus route will no longer service the Scarborough Busway between Scarborough Centre and Kennedy stations. These changes are intended to provide more direct and understandable routing for passengers.

New Hospital Access And Peak Period Services

The public transit agency says it will be extending the 52F Lawrence West bus route to Sunnybrook Hospital. The 11B Bayview bus route will also operate between Lawrence Station and Sunnybrook Hospital. The 52F Lawrence West will have additional early morning and late evening services, while the 11B Bayview route will have new late evening service on weekends. These extensions improve access to major healthcare facilities for patients and visitors.

Service on the 934 Kennedy Express will be reintroduced during peak periods on weekdays to improve access between Kennedy Station and northern Scarborough, the TTC said. The 902 Markham Road Express and the 995 York Mills Express bus routes will have added service in the early evening on weekdays and in the morning and afternoon on weekends. Lastly, the 985 Sheppard East Express route will also have increased service during the midday period on weekdays. The public transit agency says the changes will improve express bus service across Scarborough.