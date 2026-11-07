TTC Line 2 Shuttle Buses and Route Changes This Weekend for Track Work and Road Closures

TTC subway service on Line 2 will be replaced by shuttle buses between St. George and Broadview stations this weekend. Several bus and streetcar routes are also experiencing temporary diversions due to road closures and maintenance work.

Toronto residents should expect significant transit disruptions this weekend as the Toronto Transit Commission implements major service changes due to planned track work and road closures across the city.

Officials confirmed that subway service on part of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will be replaced by shuttle buses this weekend. Crews are carrying out essential track work that necessitates these temporary adjustments to keep the network moving. The closure will specifically affect service between St. George and Broadview stations on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8. Commuters traveling during these times should plan alternative routes or allow extra time for their journeys.

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TTC Bridge and Cable Work Details

According to a news release issued earlier this week, the TTC states that crews will replace bridge components supporting subway tracks on the Prince Edward Viaduct. This is a critical infrastructure project designed to ensure the long-term safety and stability of the line.

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In addition to the bridge work, the TTC will replace communication cables between Yonge-Bloor and Sherbourne stations. New security cameras will also be installed at Broadview and Castle Frank stations to improve safety and monitoring. Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed during the work period. The Yonge Street entrance to Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge Station will also be closed.

All other stations will remain open to the public. Wheel-Trans service will be available upon request for passengers with accessibility needs. TTC staff will be on hand to assist passengers and provide guidance during the service disruptions. The 29 Dufferin bus will operate as far south as Dufferin Gate Loop until 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Impact

This change is due to road closures at Exhibition Place for the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Meanwhile, 505 and 305 Dundas streetcars will be diverted along College Street and Spadina Avenue from Friday night until early Monday morning. The diversion is necessary because of concrete repairs on Dundas Street West. Replacement buses will operate between Dundas West Station and Spadina Avenue and College Street to connect passengers during the streetcar diversion.

Travelers in this area should look for these replacement services. The 102 Markham Road bus will also be temporarily rerouted along Wootten Way North between Parkway Avenue and Highway 7. This rerouting is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Markham District Veterans' Association Remembrance Day Parade. The TTC is encouraging customers to plan their trips in advance due to these multiple simultaneous changes.

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Rider Advice and Real-Time Updates

Riders are advised to check the TTC website or app for real-time updates on bus and streetcar locations. The combination of subway shuttles, station closures, and bus diversions will create a complex transit landscape for the weekend. Early planning is the best strategy for navigating these changes efficiently. St. George station and Broadview station are the key endpoints for the shuttle bus service.

The visual impact of the changes is significant for daily commuters who rely on the Bloor-Danforth line. The work represents a substantial effort by the TTC to maintain its infrastructure. While inconvenient for riders, the improvements aim to enhance service reliability and security for future months.