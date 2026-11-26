New TTC CEO Mandeep Lali encounters internal pushback and political challenges as he implements significant staffing changes and organizational restructuring at the transit agency.

New Toronto Transit Commission CEO Mandeep Lali is navigating significant internal resistance as he executes a massive reorganization of the agency. Sources speaking to CBC News indicate that Lali lacks the necessary political relationships to support his ambitious modernization vision. This friction has emerged shortly after his official appointment in June 2025 to replace outgoing CEO Rick Leary.

Executive Turnover and Staffing Changes

Lali initiated major personnel shifts almost immediately upon taking the helm of Canada's largest municipal transit network. A comparison of executive leadership lists reveals that two members of the ten-person top team departed between May 2025 and May 2026. Additionally, at least eight of the fifty-eight senior management and department head positions have become vacant.

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These departures represent a twenty percent turnover rate in executive leadership and a fourteen percent shift in senior management. Transit advocate Steve Munro noted that this rate of change is the highest he has witnessed during his tenure observing the agency. He cautioned that simply moving personnel around without a clear operational plan is insufficient for effective governance.

Some departing senior leaders have moved to other organizations, including the Ministry of Transportation and Metrolinx. Others have taken positions with different municipalities, with some having decades of experience within the TTC. The head of the commission holds responsibility for the city's buses, streetcars, and subway lines while reporting to a dedicated board of directors.

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Strategic Disagreements and Political Gaps

Lali stated in a public statement that he was hired to modernize the agency and that his work required making difficult decisions. He argued that staffing changes are common in large organizations following a leadership transition. However, sources claim Lali became frustrated with internal resistance to his reorganization efforts and felt he was receiving only superficial title changes.

Critics suggest that Lali has struggled to understand the complex political landscape required to run the transit system. One source explained that he initially viewed the role solely as operating a transit system rather than navigating municipal politics. The CEO must balance relationships with the board, city councillors, and the mayor's office, all of which have deep interests in transit operations.

Another insider noted that Lali was surprised by how much time was consumed by relationship management rather than technical transit issues. He is also expected to collaborate closely with the provincial transit agency Metrolinx on new subway deliveries. This collaboration occurs under the scrutiny of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who maintains a strong interest in Toronto transit projects.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

Marron Institute of Urban Management fellow Jonathan English highlighted the intense public interest in Toronto's transit system. He observed that residents discuss transit issues more frequently than in other cities, making operational frustrations a potent political topic. This heightened scrutiny amplifies the impact of any leadership missteps or internal disagreements.

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Currently, the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West Light Rail Transit projects are both over budget and behind schedule. Lali recently addressed concerns about safety and reliability on Metro Morning, outlining his mission to improve service. He acknowledged that while change is necessary, he must lead respectfully and address stakeholder concerns.

The office of Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed that she maintains a good working relationship with Lali. The mayor expects the newly appointed TTC board to support him as he implements his strategic vision. Despite the current friction, Lali remains focused on delivering the mandate given to him by the city and the provincial government.