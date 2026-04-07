TTC Apologizes for Line 2 Service Disruption Following Hydraulic Oil Spill

A hydraulic oil spill on Line 2 caused a major service disruption on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) this morning, leading to the suspension of subway service between Jane and Islington stations. TTC CEO Mandeep Lali issued an apology and announced a comprehensive review to address the incident and prevent future occurrences.

TTC Senior Communications Advisor Susan Nguyen provided an update on the significant service disruption affecting Toronto 's transit system this morning. The primary issue stems from a hydraulic oil spill that occurred overnight on the tracks of Line 2 , resulting in a complete halt of subway service between Jane and Islington stations during the critical morning commute.

This unforeseen incident has caused considerable inconvenience and frustration for countless commuters who rely on the TTC for their daily transportation needs. The extent of the disruption and the uncertainty surrounding the restoration of regular subway service have amplified the challenges faced by passengers. Shuttle buses have been deployed to partially mitigate the impact of the outage, offering an alternative means of transportation along the affected stretch. However, these buses are anticipated to be crowded and experience delays, further extending travel times for those affected. TTC Senior Communications Advisor Susan Nguyen emphasized that crews are working diligently, with a focus on both safety and efficiency, to address the oil spill and restore normal operations. In addition to shuttle buses, commuters are encouraged to consider utilizing GO Transit services from Kipling Station to reach Union Station downtown, providing an alternative route for those seeking to minimize disruptions to their travel plans. The TTC is acutely aware of the disruption's impact on commuters. \The apology from TTC CEO Mandeep Lali, expressed through social media, underscored the organization's understanding of the widespread inconvenience caused by the service interruption. The statement acknowledged that the morning's issues were a major letdown for the customers who depend on the TTC to fulfill daily commitments, such as work, school, and other essential activities. Lali expressed sincere regret for the negative impact on passengers, particularly at the beginning of the day when reliable service is crucial. He elaborated on the circumstances leading to the spill, explaining that overnight track work was the cause, which subsequently prevented a safe and timely commencement of service between Kipling and Keele stations. While emphasizing the paramount importance of safety, the CEO recognized that the incident had failed to meet the public's expectations of reliable service and vowed to take immediate steps to address the situation. More than 50 shuttle buses are currently in operation to provide temporary service. Additional support personnel including Toronto police officers, special constables, and provincial offences officers, along with station staff, have been deployed to assist customers and manage traffic flow. Lali announced a comprehensive review of the incident, which will investigate the equipment involved, planning protocols, work practices, and oversight procedures to determine the root causes of the spill. The aim is to promptly implement corrective measures to prevent future occurrences of this nature. \The impact of the disruption on commuters' morning commutes has been significant, as highlighted by numerous passenger accounts. Interviews with several riders revealed frustration and concern regarding the delays and the challenges encountered while navigating the transportation challenges. Commuters shared accounts of being late for work, expressing disappointment at the lack of timely communication about the service interruption. These sentiments underscored the importance of clear and effective communication from the TTC to keep passengers informed and to mitigate the disruption's impact. One commuter specifically wished for prior notification of the suspension of subway service before boarding the bus, illustrating the need for proactive communication. The TTC has actively encouraged the public to share their experiences and stories relating to the service disruption, reflecting a commitment to gathering feedback and learning from the incident. The TTC is seeking to collect the data through e-mails, providing a platform for affected individuals to express their concerns, relay observations, and to contribute to the overall process of improving transit operations and passenger satisfaction. The organization's response reflects a commitment to investigate the cause of the oil spill, implement necessary changes, and to strive for enhanced reliability and transparency. This incident has underscored the importance of effective crisis management, communication, and swift action in addressing service disruptions within the city's complex transit network





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