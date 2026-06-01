TT Racer Ian Costello Paralyzed in Manx Grand Prix Crash; Sidecar Passenger Also Injured

Racer Ian Costello sustained life-changing injuries, including T5/T6 paralysis, after a crash at Brandish during the Manx Grand Prix. Her passenger Shaun Parker was also hurt. The incident marked the second red flag of the event following an earlier spectator-involving crash.

On Tuesday 26 May, a serious incident occurred at Brandish during the Manx Grand Prix involving experienced competitor Ian Costello . Costello, who was competing in both solo and sidecar classes, was airlifted to Noble's Hospital on the Isle of Man before being transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.

According to a statement on a GoFundMe page shared through her social media channels, Costello sustained catastrophic injuries, including paralysis from the T5/T6 vertebrae downward. The detailed injury list comprises fractures to the T5 and T6 vertebrae, a broken arm, multiple broken ribs, a Grade four laceration to the liver, a broken nose, a broken eye socket, lacerations between the eyes, and a broken sternum. Her injuries are life-altering and will require extensive medical care and rehabilitation.

Costello's sidecar passenger, Shaun Parker, also suffered significant injuries in the same crash. Parker is currently receiving treatment at the island's main hospital, Noble's, for injuries affecting his chest, leg, arm, and face. The accident happened approximately two miles from the start-finish line on the 37.7-mile Mountain Course during the closing lap of an evening qualifying session. This location is notorious for its speed and complexity, and the incident brought out the second red flag of the 2026 event.

Earlier, on Monday's opening practice session, a separate crash involving a solo motorcycle competitor who collided with spectators had already resulted in eight injuries and a red flag, casting a shadow over the event. For Ian Costello, this tragedy strikes as she was celebrating a personal milestone: marking the 30th anniversary of her debut on the iconic Mountain Course.

A native of Northamptonshire, Costello is a well-known and respected figure in the TT and Manx Grand Prix community, with a long history of participation in both solo and sidecar categories. The severity of her injuries has prompted an outpouring of support from the racing world and beyond, with fundraising initiatives launched to assist with her monumental medical expenses and long-term care needs.

The incident has also reignited discussions about safety at road races, highlighting the ever-present risks that riders and passengers take on these challenging public road circuits. The Manx Grand Prix, a beloved but dangerous event, now faces scrutiny as it continues under the weight of these two major accidents in quick succession





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Ian Costello Manx Grand Prix TT Races Motorcycle Crash Paralysis Road Racing Safety Shaun Parker Brandish Red Flag Injury Isle Of Man

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