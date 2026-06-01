TSX edges lower as U.S.-Iran tensions fuel oil price surge, tech stocks offset losses

Canada's main stock index fell slightly amid escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, which pushed oil prices higher and kept inflation concerns alive. U.S. markets showed mixed results, with tech stocks like Nvidia leading gains while airlines suffered from rising fuel costs. Gold prices dropped sharply, and Algoma Steel rose on a defense deal.

Canadas main stock index, the S&P/ TSX Composite, experienced a slight decline on Monday, while U.S. markets showed mixed performance as escalating conflict between the United States and Iran raised concerns over oil supply disruptions and sustained inflationary pressures.

The TSX fell by 0.2%, dragged down by energy and material sectors, though technology stocks provided some support. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.42 points to 51,078.88, the S&P 500 gained 19.90 points to 7,599.96, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 114.19 points to 27,086.81, driven largely by gains in Nvidia and other tech giants.

However, a slight majority of U.S. stocks actually declined, as higher oil prices weighed on transportation and consumer discretionary companies. United Airlines lost 2.6%, and Alaska Air Group fell 3.3% after Brent crude oil settled at US$94.98 per barrel, up 4.2% on the day. The rise in oil prices followed renewed hostilities after the United States bombed radar and drone sites in Iran, retaliating for Irans shooting down of an American drone over the weekend.

Iran subsequently claimed to have targeted American soldiers in Kuwait with missiles, which the U.S. military said were intercepted. These developments heightened fears that the vital Strait of Hormuz could face further disruptions, threatening global oil shipments and keeping energy prices elevated. Market strategists noted that prolonged conflict could keep inflation high, delay interest rate cuts, and hurt corporate profits.

Allan Small, senior investment adviser at iA Private Wealth, commented that ongoing fighting is viewed negatively by markets because it suggests the reopening of the strait is further away, keeping oil prices and inflation elevated. On the positive side, hopes remain on Wall Street that a diplomatic resolution might eventually be reached, allowing oil deliveries from the Persian Gulf to resume and easing upward pressure on prices.

The technology sector was a bright spot, with Nvidia surging 6.3% after CEO Jensen Huang unveiled several product updates at a conference. Nvidia, being the largest company by market capitalization, has an outsized influence on the S&P 500 and helped lift U.S. indices. In Canada, technology stocks also contributed the most to the TSX gains on Monday.

The August gold contract fell sharply, losing US$86.70 to settle at US$4,506.30 per ounce, as investors moved away from safe-haven assets amid the equity market rally. In corporate news, Algoma Steel shares rose 3.21% after South Korean defense firm Hanwha announced a deal to supply military-grade steel for potential production of land defense vehicles in Canada. This collaboration highlights growing interest in domestic defense manufacturing and could bolster the Canadian steel industry.

Overall, markets remain cautious as geopolitical tensions persist, with investors closely monitoring diplomatic efforts and central bank signals. The TSX is expected to remain sensitive to oil price movements and global trade dynamics in the coming sessions. The Canadian Press first published this report on June 1, 2026





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TSX Oil Prices U.S.-Iran Conflict Nvidia Algoma Steel Inflation

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