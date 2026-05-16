TSU extension: TTC, CUPE Local 2 continue bargaining past initial deadline

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and the union representing maintenance workers have extended the deadline for a collective agreement, with bargaining set to continue until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Key issues include wages and scheduling, while the TTC has contingency plans in place to ensure operations continue during a lockout. Additionally, the TTC is preparing for the influx of visitors during the FIFA World Cup, with plans to deploy ambassadors to assist with travel.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and the union representing maintenance workers have extended the deadline for a collective agreement a second time, with bargaining set to continue into the evening.

Talks between the parties began in January, and the TTC CEO said the parties believed enough progress had been made to reach a deal. However, wages and scheduling remain sticking points. The TTC has contingency plans in place to ensure operations continue in the event of a lockout, while the union voted in favor of a strike mandate but has not explicitly stated it will strike.

The TTC is also preparing for the influx of visitors during the FIFA World Cup by deploying ambassadors to assist with travel. Skilled workers who move the system and ensure commuters' timely arrival deserve a fair deal





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Toronto Transit Commission Union Collective Agreement Bargaining Deadline Extension Contingency Plans Skilled Workers Fifa World Cup Ambassadors Travel Assistance

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