TSN to Broadcast CANWNT Matches in FIFA Series 2026

TSN will provide live coverage of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team (CANWNT) at the FIFA Series 2026. This partnership aims to increase the visibility of Canadian soccer and bring the National Teams to a wider audience. The CANWNT will face Zambia, Korea Republic, and Brazil in the tournament. Matches will be available on TSN and OneSoccer.

Toronto, ON — April 9, 2026 — Canada Soccer and Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment (CSME) are thrilled to announce that TSN will once again be the home for live coverage of Canada Soccer ’s Women’s National Team ( CANWNT ) at the upcoming FIFA Series 2026. This partnership underscores a significant effort to broaden the visibility of Canadian soccer and introduce the National Teams to a wider audience through key linear broadcast partnerships.

This is the second time in 2026 that the CANWNT will be showcased on TSN, following their participation in the SheBelieves Cup in March. Simultaneously, matches will continue to be accessible on OneSoccer, ensuring comprehensive coverage across both broadcast and streaming platforms. This dual approach signifies a commitment to making Canadian soccer accessible to as many fans as possible, solidifying its place in the national sporting landscape.\Casey Stoney, the head coach of the CANWNT, highlighted the importance of this upcoming tournament. She emphasized its significance in building team identity, allowing the team to test themselves against high-caliber opponents, and making further strides as a cohesive unit. Stoney added that the opportunity to compete in a prestigious tournament like the FIFA Series, coupled with the enhanced visibility through increased broadcast coverage, is crucial as the team gears up for FIFA World Cup qualifying later this year. The FIFA Series provides an invaluable opportunity for the team to hone their skills and strategies against diverse international competition, while simultaneously fostering a deeper connection with Canadian fans. Canada, currently positioned ninth in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, will face formidable opponents in group play: Zambia (ranked 66th), Korea Republic (ranked 19th), and the hosts, Brazil (ranked 8th). All matches will be held at Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil. Canadian fans can tune in at the following times to support their team: Canada vs. Zambia on Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m. ET; Canada vs. Korea Republic on Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. ET; and Canada vs. Brazil on Saturday, April 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The broadcasting team will feature familiar faces, with Kate McKenna anchoring the coverage on April 11 alongside analysts Amy Walsh, a former Canada Soccer Women’s National Team player, and Jordan Wilson, a former Canadian Premier League defender. Andi Petrillo will take the hosting reins on April 14 with Walsh and Wilson, and again on April 18, joined by Walsh. The play-by-play commentary will be provided by Adam Jenkins, with Jessica Lisi offering expert analysis.\This partnership between Canada Soccer, CSME, and TSN exemplifies a shared commitment to expanding the game's reach across Canada. The aim is to ensure that more Canadians can experience the excitement of their National Teams competing at pivotal international events. This includes the road to the Concacaf W Championship, a crucial step in the qualification journey for both the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 and the LA28 Olympic Games. James Johnson, Group CEO of Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment, emphasized that expanding the reach of Canada Soccer’s National Teams is a core component of their strategy for fostering the growth of the sport nationwide. Johnson highlighted the importance of a robust distribution model encompassing both linear and streaming platforms, guaranteeing that fans can connect with their teams during the most significant moments throughout the year. The FIFA Series itself is a global initiative, bringing together national teams from all six confederations. The 2026 edition boasts the participation of 50 nations across 13 groups, with matches hosted in 12 different countries. In an effort to heighten competitiveness and fan engagement, matches ending in a draw will proceed directly to a penalty shootout, eliminating extra time. Each group will have a single winner, promising exciting and unpredictable outcomes





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