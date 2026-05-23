TSN News Headlines - NHL Draft, Hockey Playoff Predictions, and More

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button discusses his thoughts on the 2027 NHL Draft and the Memorial Cup, while Brendan O'Reilly offers commentary on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the change in the team's voice under Bryan Bowman.

Craig Button , the TSN Director of Scouting, will discuss his thoughts on which team/player is the favourite to win the Memorial Cup , the likelihood of Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont going first overall in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a change in scouting for undersized defencemen.

Hayes on the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews has some controversial comments regarding trading Matthews, while O-Dog has some interesting takes on Vladmir Apostylov and the top line's performance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Craig Button also gives his opinion on the chance of Landon DuPont being the first overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The rest of the news includes comments from Brendan O'Reilly, Brian Bowman, and Greg O'Reilly





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Memorial Cup 2027 NHL Draft Landon Dupont Craig Button Brendan O'reilly Brian Bowman Greg O'reilly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawrence inspired by Crosby, Celebrini on road to NHL DraftFredericton native is hoping to help inspire the next generation of hockey players from the Maritimes, Mark Masters writes.

Read more »

Columbus could be a team looking to trade up at 2026 NHL DraftThe Blue Jackets have the assets, and the mindset, to potentially make a splash leading into the draft.

Read more »

NBA’s Draft Lottery reform proposal includes looking to 2025 as start of draft streaksWith a proposed rule stating that no team can land first in two consecutive drafts, or in the top five in three consecutive drafts, picks that have already been traded could be quickly devalued.

Read more »

Flames sign Kirill Zarubin to three-year, entry-level contractThe Flames originally selected Zarubin with the No. 84 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Read more »