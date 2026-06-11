TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson Discusses Stanley Cup Final, John Tortorella's Challenge, and Carolina's Adjustments

TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson discusses Pavel Dorofeyev's disallowed goal in game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, whether it was the right move for John Tortorella to challenge despite it not being successful and leading to a Hurricanes goal, and the adjustments Carolina made in the game 2 win.

TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson to discuss Pavel Dorofeyev 's disallowed goal in game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final , whether it was the right move for John Tortorella to challenge despite it not being successful and leading to a Hurricanes goal, and the adjustments Carolina made in the game 2 win.

Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now'. Hayes: 'I wonder if PA is like, 'We've got to protect you here because you're going to be responsible for this guy in a way'' 'It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series.

Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones' 'It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series. Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones' 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson Pavel Dorofeyev Disallowed Goal Stanley Cup Final John Tortorella Challenge Carolina Adjustments Game 2 Win Corrado On Cassidy Hayes Pendrith Korda U.S. Open Back-And-Forth Series Momentum Disallowed Goal Challenge Disallowed Goal Adjustments Game 2 Win Corrado On Cassidy Hayes Pendrith Korda U.S. Open Back-And-Forth Series Momentum

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