TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron Discusses Conn Smythe Favourite and Stanley Cup Final

TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron joins SportsCentre with Jay Onrait to discuss if he thinks Frederik Andersen should be the Conn Smythe favourite right now, and if the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are going to meet in the Stanley Cup final.

TSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss if he thinks Frederik Andersen should be the Conn Smythe favourite right now, and if the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are going to meet in the Stanley Cup final.

Opens in new windowNoodles: 'I had a teammate that fell asleep by the pool for his pregame nap and missed the game with a sunburn'Opens in new windowSt. Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Opens in new windowTempo's Key on first WNBA training camp: 'I can't even dive into how much I've learned'Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close'Opens in new windowSt.

Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Opens in new windowOpens in new windowButton: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close'Opens in new window'It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft LotteryOpens in new windowSt.

Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Opens in new windowOpens in new windowButton: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close'Opens in new window'It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft LotteryOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windo





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TSN Hockey Martin Biron Conn Smythe Stanley Cup Final Frederik Andersen Carolina Hurricanes Colorado Avalanche

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TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron on Andersen, Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup FinalTSN Hockey analyst Martin Biron discusses his thoughts on Frederik Andersen being the Conn Smythe Trophy favourite and the potential Stanley Cup final matchup between the Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche.

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