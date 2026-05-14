TSN Golf analyst Graham DeLaet and Bob Weeks discuss the challenges of playing the thick rough and greens at Aronimink Golf Club.

TSN Golf analyst Graham DeLaet joins Bob Weeks to demonstrate what makes the thick rough and greens so difficult at Aronimink Golf Club . Opens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowBrind'Amour: 'If you know what they're doing in the first 10 minutes, that's a well-coached team' Opens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowSt.

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Aronimink Golf Club Thick Rough Greens Challenges Playing TSN Golf Graham Delaet Bob Weeks

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