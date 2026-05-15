TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button Discusses Oilers' Coaching Situation, Roster Issues

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joins Jay Onrait to discuss how poorly the Oilers handled their head coaching situation, who he thinks is the most responsible for the season Edmonton just had, and if he believes the issues the Oilers' roster has can be fixed quickly.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joins Jay Onrait to discuss how poorly the Oilers handled their head coaching situation , who he thinks is the most responsible for the season Edmonton just had, and if he believes the issues the Oilers ' roster has can be fixed quickly.

Opens in new windowNoodles on Dobes: 'If you believed the leash was short going into the playoffs, it's continued to extend'Opens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowBowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to'Opens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowBrind'Amour: 'If you know what they're doing in the first 10 minutes, that's a well-coached team'Opens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowSt.

Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Opens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new window'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with MavsOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windowOpens in new windo





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Craig Button Jay Onrait Oilers Head Coaching Situation Season Edmonton Roster Issues Fixable Well-Coached Team Different Voice Playoffs Sabres Play With Sabres Desire To Win NBA Return Mavs

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