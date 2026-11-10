TSMC Revenue Surges Six-Fold as Global Markets Rally on AI Chip Demand

TSMC reports October revenue six times higher than last year, driving stock surges for SoftBank and Samsung. AI chip demand remains strong despite Nvidia's stock dip amid security investigations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. confirmed on Tuesday that its revenue for October was nearly six times greater than the same period last year, underscoring the continued robust global demand for artificial intelligence chips. This financial report, released after market close, serves as a critical indicator of the health of the semiconductor supply chain during the ongoing AI hardware boom.

TSMC Revenue Hits Record Six-Fold Growth

The semiconductor giant posted results that far exceeded standard market expectations, validating the intense capital expenditure currently being deployed by major tech firms. This surge in financial performance places TSMC in a dominant position within the global technology sector, as it remains the exclusive manufacturer for the most advanced AI processors.

Also read Taiex Leads Global Markets as TSMC Surges Amid Mixed U.S. Trading

Investors reacted positively to the data, viewing the six-fold increase as proof that the infrastructure build-out for AI is not slowing down. The company's ability to maintain such high production volumes and pricing power suggests that demand for computing power continues to outstrip current manufacturing capacities.

Asian Markets Rally on Semiconductor Strength

The announcement triggered immediate positive movement across Asian equity markets, with SoftBank Group leading the charge as a major investor in OpenAI. Shares in SoftBank Group jumped 13.9% ahead of its own earnings release later in the day, recovering from a low point reached on Monday where its price had fallen to its lowest level in a year.

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Other key players in the electronics supply chain also saw significant gains. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron surged 6.1%, while testing equipment maker Advantest gained 4.6%. These movements indicate broad confidence in the entire ecosystem surrounding semiconductor manufacturing.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 4.4% to close at 5,239.13. Samsung Electronics gained 4.7% and SK Hynix climbed 6.7%, reflecting the interconnected nature of the global memory and logic chip markets. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.6% to 24,584.81, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% higher to 3,666.12.

Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Amid Broader Market Shifts

Despite the overall positive sentiment in the chip sector, the stock that has become the face of the AI boom, Nvidia, fell 4.3%. The chip company said it is investigating a recent incident after its CEO, Jensen Huang, became involved in what appeared to be a security or compliance issue.

Nvidia's board stated it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but its inquiry would examine all available information. This event introduces a note of caution to the otherwise bullish market narrative surrounding AI hardware producers.

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Data centers for AI are also coming under increased scrutiny following Democratic victories in last week's election. The worry is that governments could impose restrictions on the industry, which would mean fewer purchases of artificial-intelligence related products and services around the AI boom. This political risk adds a layer of complexity to long-term growth projections for firms like Nvidia and TSMC.

US Markets Rise and Energy Prices Decline

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.7%. Stocks were lifted by a decline in the price of Brent crude, which fell after President Donald Trump told CNN over the weekend that a resumption of strikes on Iran is unlikely or restricted. A dealer talks on a phone near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

In other dealings Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.2% to $91.48 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil was down 1.3% to $85.72 per barrel. Lower energy costs typically benefit tech-heavy indices like the Nasdaq by reducing operational expenses for massive data centers.

Looking ahead, the U.S. trade surplus for 2026 has already surpassed $1 trillion, putting the country on track for another record for the year. Economic data due Tuesday will show inflation expected to rise to 3.9% from 3.7% in September. This inflation data will be clues on whether the Fed will raise the interest rate, a factor that will influence borrowing costs for AI infrastructure investments in the coming months.