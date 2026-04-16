TSMC Reports 58% Profit Surge Driven by AI Boom, Navigates Rising Costs

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) announced a significant 58% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter, fueled by robust demand from the artificial intelligence sector. The chip giant also addressed potential cost increases due to the Iran conflict, while reaffirming strong revenue growth and substantial future investments in advanced chip production.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. ( TSMC ), a colossal entity in the global technology landscape, has announced an impressive 58 percent surge in profits for the first quarter of 2026, spanning January through March. This robust financial performance is largely attributed to the insatiable demand generated by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, a trend that continues to reshape industries worldwide.

Despite the burgeoning AI market, the company has also had to navigate the escalating costs associated with geopolitical instability, specifically the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has exerted upward pressure on global supply chains and critical raw material availability. TSMC, a pivotal supplier for tech giants like Apple and Nvidia, and the undisputed leader in contract chip manufacturing, has reported a record net quarterly profit amounting to 572.5 billion new Taiwan dollars, equivalent to approximately $18.1 billion. This figure surpassed the expectations of many market analysts.

Compared to the same period in the previous year, which saw a profit of 361.6 billion new Taiwan dollars ($11.5 billion), the current quarter's earnings represent a significant increase of 58.3 percent. Furthermore, the company's financial results show a healthy 13.2 percent growth compared to the preceding quarter, from October to December of the prior year.

Revenue also experienced a positive trajectory, climbing by 8.4 percent in the January-March period to reach $35.9 billion, as indicated by the company's official statements. Looking ahead to the second quarter, from April to June, TSMC anticipates a further expansion in its revenue, projecting figures between $39 billion and $40.2 billion.

The company's strategic expansion efforts are evident in its ongoing investments in new chip fabrication facilities across the United States, Japan, and its home base of Taiwan. A particular emphasis is being placed on the production of advanced 3-nanometer semiconductors, which are integral components for next-generation smartphones and sophisticated AI applications. C.C. Wei, the CEO and chairman of TSMC, articulated the company's strong outlook during an earnings conference on Thursday, stating that AI-related demand remains exceptionally strong. He reaffirmed the company's high level of confidence in the multi-year AI megatrend, emphasizing the fundamental and enduring nature of semiconductor demand.

However, TSMC also acknowledged the potential headwinds posed by the Iran conflict. The geopolitical tensions have not only driven up the costs across global supply chains but have also led to disruptions in the supply of essential chemicals and gases, such as helium, which are indispensable for the intricate process of chip manufacturing. Wendell Huang, TSMC's chief financial officer, addressed these concerns, noting that while the rising costs stemming from the Iran war could indeed impact profitability, the company has proactively taken measures to mitigate these risks. He highlighted the existence of substantial safety stock inventories, including for critical materials like helium, and expressed confidence that there would be no immediate disruptions to the company's operations.

TSMC has made substantial commitments to bolster its manufacturing capacity both domestically and internationally. Notably, it has pledged investments of $165 billion towards building new plants in Arizona. The company further elaborated on its forward-looking investment strategy, indicating that its capital expenditure for the next three years is expected to be considerably higher than that of the preceding three years. This aggressive investment plan is driven by the imperative to scale up production capacity to meet the escalating demand from its diverse customer base. Earlier announcements had indicated a planned increase in capital expenditure for the current year to a range of $52 billion to $56 billion, a notable jump from approximately $40 billion in 2025. The company's latest statements suggest that capital spending for 2026 is now anticipated to fall towards the upper end of this revised range, underscoring their commitment to sustained growth and market leadership





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