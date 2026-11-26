A TSB investigation found glassy water conditions and a bounced landing led a seaplane to strike two docks on Lake Scugog, killing a 16-year-old boy standing on the second dock.

New details have emerged about a plane crash that killed a 16-year-old boy after an amphibious aircraft struck a boat dock on Lake Scugog last year.

TSB Releases Amphibious Plane Crash Findings

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada released findings on the July 18, 2025 incident near the community of Caesarea, Ontario. Durham police are investigating the crash. The TSB found the pilot was operating an Ultravia Pelican Sport 600 with a passenger on board when control was lost during an attempted landing. The passenger was interested in buying the aircraft, and the pilot was demonstrating manoeuvres to the prospective buyer.

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The plane, equipped with amphibious floats, touched down approximately 202 feet from shore and bounced off the water at least twice, according to TSB findings. The pilot then applied full power to conduct a go-around. The aircraft veered sharply to the left before striking the first dock, then continued forward into a second dock where the boy was standing. The 16-year-old was killed before the plane flipped upside down onto a moored pontoon boat.

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The report said the pilot approached parallel and close to the shoreline, a recommended technique for the current water conditions. Investigators could not determine the exact sequence of actions immediately following touchdown. The two occupants of the plane, the pilot and the passenger, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The TSB described the water conditions as glassy with no visible ripples, calling them a significant safety hazard to seaplane operations.

Glassy Water Conditions Pose Height Judgment Hazards

According to the Transport Canada Aeronautical Information Manual, pilots in such conditions are unable to accurately judge their height above the water. This can lead them to stall high above the surface or fly into the water in a nose-low attitude. The agency said glassy water conditions often require pilots to fly close to shorelines to judge height, but doing so near obstacles like docks, boats, and people can reduce safety margins.

The TSB stated that even when a landing is technically possible using glassy water techniques, pilots should consider whether adequate safety margins can be maintained or whether another landing area would provide a safer option. The report included an image showing the plane's trajectory after it initially touched down. As an independent safety agency, the TSB does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability. The findings are focused on improving transportation safety rather than adjudicating legal responsibility.